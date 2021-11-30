90 Day Fiancé star Evelyn Cormier and estranged husband David Vázquez Zermeño have split after four years of marriage, In Touch confirms. Evelyn exclusively tells In Touch that she is “divorcing David.”

“I’ve endured mental and emotional abuse because of a passionless, sexless and narcissistic relationship,” the reality TV personality, 22, alleges in a statement to In Touch. However, David, 30, “completely” denies “those accusations” in his own statement.

The news comes amid a report that she had mentioned the breakup during an Instagram Live session that had since been deleted.

The couple, who married in October 2017, joined the 90 Day Fiancé franchise on season 5 of the TLC series leading up to their nuptials. The former pair returned to the 90 Day universe as part of the cast of the discovery+ spinoff, 90 Day Fiancé: Love Games, going head to head with the series’ costars to determine which pair knew each other the best.

While David and Evelyn stayed out of the limelight in the years following their appearance on the show, Evelyn returned to reality TV with a stint on American Idol season 17 in 2019.

In September of that year, the former pair announced their move from Claremont, New Hampshire, to Los Angeles in order to purse their respective careers.

And while the two have seemingly both removed each other from social media, Evelyn asked fans in March 2021 for prayers after revealing David was in the hospital following an accident.

“Please be praying for @davazer today. This morning he was struck by a car while riding his bike to work,” Evelyn captioned a selfie of herself and David while he was lying in a bed wearing a hospital gown at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. “He’s in a lot of pain and we are still waiting on the X-ray results from the doctor. Luckily he’s in good spirits and did not seem to injure his head. [red heart emoji] [folded hands emoji].”

The pair had been the subject of breakup rumors in the past, something Evelyn addressed.

“It just gets annoying because, you know, people are constantly asking if we’re still together or, you know, checking if I’m wearing my wedding ring or if I’m not wearing my wedding ring,” Evelyn told People in February 2021. “And it’s like, you know, I do a lot of modeling on the side and I don’t always wear my wedding ring, but that doesn’t mean there’s trouble in paradise. People like to read into everything.”

“And I also think it’s kind of a rude question to ask a married couple if they’re still married,” she said at the time. I’m not going up to married people and asking if you’re still married.”