She said yes! 90 Day Fiancé stars Ben Ratbhun and Mahogany Roca are engaged after nearly a year of dating. The couple announced their engagement and revealed details about Mahogany’s ring and Ben’s proposal in a YouTube video titled “Looking for a RING!” which was posted on Tuesday, August 9.

In the beginning of the video, Ben, 52, revealed he was back in Mahogany’s hometown of San Bartolo, Peru. “We talked til about one in the morning and then she went home and we talked about marriage, kids, life, everything and we just know it’s gonna be a really hard, hard journey,” Ben told the camera as he enjoyed a solo walk on the beach. “Because people are not gonna understand our love, they’re not gonna understand how this is gonna work. I get it, if you’re in love, you do not want to have a long-distance relationship, that sucks. I’m not sure what to do though.”

Later that morning, Ben and Mahogany — who made their debut on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days — went for breakfast and then took a trip to Miraflores, which is a shopping district in Lima, Peru. “The reason why we want to do these YouTube videos is to try to explain a little bit about our journey,” Ben told the cameras with Mahogany next to him in the shot. “But it [has] not been easy, am I right?”

“No,” Mahogany, 22, said. “It’s not easy because people don’t know who we are really [sic].”

The next scene featured the Michigan native at a local jewelry store when a sales associate brought out a beautiful diamond ring. “Perfecto,” Ben said in Spanish as the jeweler revealed the details of the ring. He said the ring is from Paris and the band is made out of 18 karat white gold featuring a G-colored diamond with smaller diamonds lining the band.

“I am in love with this just like I am in love with Mahogany,” Ben said. “She’s gonna love this.”

Courtesy of Ben Rathbun/Instagram

Ben then filmed a solo confessional in the jewelry store. “I just finished purchasing an engagement ring,” he told the cameras. “No one believed in us. No one thought it was gonna be possible. But I’m about to make her my wife and this is going to be the beginning of an incredible journey.”

The next scene was filmed right after Ben popped the question to Mahogany at the same restaurant where they met in person for the very first time. “She came through that door right over there and here she is today,” Ben said, panning the camera to Mahogany. “And what just happened, can you tell me what just happened?”

Mahogany held her left hand up to the camera to show off the diamond sparkler on her ring finger. “Can you look [at] this? Oh wow,” she said.

“I just asked her to be my wife and she said …” Ben added. “Yes,” Mahogany responded.

Ben said that he would not have proposed to Mahogany without asking for her father’s permission and blessing first, so then he panned the camera to across the table where her father, Jose, was sitting. Mahogany’s dad waved at the camera and gave two thumbs up. “I feel happy with Ben and Mahogany with this lovely partnership,” Jose said. “I bless you all.”

YouTube

“Aww, that’s cute,” Mahogany gushed. Ben then asked her how it felt for their first hour of being fiancés and they both agreed that it was “amazing” and they were “excited.”

Ben added, “So, she is off the market, everybody.”