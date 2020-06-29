Double the fun! 90 Day Fiancé stars Darcey and Stacey Silva will be starring on a new TLC spinoff set to premiere on August 16. The twin sisters confirmed viewers can look forward to seeing their relationships and personal developments in a Monday, June 29, interview. Learn more about their show Darcey and Stacey, below.

What Are Their Reactions to Getting a Spinoff?

“I’m really super excited about the new show and very grateful to TLC,” Darcey told Entertainment Weekly. “I’ve had a long journey with relationships and now that I’ve fully concluded my Jessie Meester and Tom Brooks stories, I am finally excited about what the future holds. I am at a stage in my life where I am happy with my life and I’m staying strong for me and my daughters [Aniko and Aspen] and my family. And I’m so excited to dive deeper into our family life on the new show, past, present, and future.”

“I can’t wait for audiences to meet my mom, she’s a riot!” Stacey chimed in. “She’s so cute and she has so much love for everybody. We all call her Nana, and she’s been so helpful to Darcey and me.” Fans will also get to meet their father, making the twins even more thrilled about their highly anticipated show.

TLC

Will Stacey’s Beau Make Appearances?

It looks like Stacey’s fiancé, Florian Sukaj, will be a regular fixture on the spinoff. In her interview, she confirmed his visa “has been approved” and now, they are so “excited” to make new memories as they prepare to walk down the aisle.

They will also likely address rumors he cheated on Stacey after leaked photos of him and another woman caught the attention of fans online.

How Does Darcey Feel About Her Sister’s Relationship?

The blonde beauty said she is “happy for Stacey,” especially after getting to know the man in her sister’s life.

“We both really cheer each other on and want one another to be happy and that we’re in the right type of relationship,” she told EW. “There’s a lot of speculation out there, but I want everyone to know that I will always have her back.”

What Time Should You Tune In?

Darcey & Stacey will premiere on August 16 and air on Sundays at 10 p.m. on TLC.