Trouble in paradise? 90 Day Fiancé alum Azan Tefou (real name: Hassan M’Raouni) shared cryptic quotes about life amid rumors that he and Nicole Nafziger split.

“Happiness of others will not harm you and their wealth will not diminish your livelihood. Live pure and wish for people what you wish for yourself,” the fitness enthusiast‘s first post read via Instagram Stories on Sunday, January 3. Another post detailed how people “really should” only care about things that “set your soul on fire,” while a third discussed overcoming trials and tribulations.

Courtesy Azan Tefou/Instagram

“I swear going through s–t alone really does build you,” read Azan’s latest post on Monday, January 4.

Fans have been speculating the season 4 pair called it quits because she no longer has the message “engaged to H” with a ring emoji in her Instagram bio, although both of them still follow each other on the social media platform. Others theorize Nicole, 27, could have taken it out simply to have more room to promote her Twitch streams.

Amid the breakup rumors, Nicole shared her own cryptic message on Wednesday, January 6. “Be true to you,” her post on Instagram Stories read.

Based on a recent Cameo, the mom of one also appears to be working at Starbucks again after previously quitting the gig to visit Azan in his native country. Nicole last shared a photo with her long-distance love on September 30, which was captioned, “Really missing my man today, I miss you.”

After their time on the series, Nicole and Azan reunited in March 2020. Her eagerly-anticipated trip was ultimately extended until August because of travel bans caused by the coronavirus pandemic and she finally returned home to Florida in August. During the getaway, Nicole’s mom, Robbalee, defended her against commenters claiming the reality star “abandoned” her daughter, May.

“There was no abandonment,” Robbalee clapped back at naysayers via a comment on Instagram in July. “[May] is getting to spend time with her grandparents while her mommy is away. There is a lot more to this story than a simple answer.”

Courtesy Nicole Nafziger/Instagram

The couple first met on a dating app and made their reality TV debut together in 2016. Although they did end up getting engaged, Nicole and Azan postponed their wedding twice. Her stepdad Joe Fouraker later explained the timing wasn’t “right” and noted they weren’t in a big rush to make it official.

Just a few months ago, Nicole squashed breakup rumors after gushing over her man. “I mean I’ve said many times we are still together plus I just posted about him,” she wrote in October, also shutting down speculation Azan was married before. “No matter how many times people try to spread that rumor, it still isn’t true,” Nicole added. “I wouldn’t try to wreck a family either. I’m not that kind of person. Y’all can think of me the way you want, but I know who I am and I wouldn’t do that.”

Did their romance fizzle? Time will tell.