Oops! 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Usman “SojaBoy” Umar gushed over his love for girlfriend Kimberly in a new social media post and eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that it linked to the wrong Instagram account.

“I believe I have [chosen] the right one ❤️🙏🏾 Kimberly Dawn @kimberly90 #Sojaboy #Yarima #KimUs,” he wrote in a caption on Sunday, December 19. Her accurate handle is slightly different: @itskimberly90.

“Chose the right one but tagged the wrong one,” one social media user commented after seeing the Nigeria native’s mistake. “You tagged the wrong person,” another person chimed in with laughing emoji. Meanwhile, a third pointed out to Usman, 32, “You did not choose to @ the correct account.”

In the sneak peek clip he also shared, Kim, 50, talked about her hopes to impress Usman after flying from San Diego, California, to meet him in Tanzania, where he was filming a music video for a song titled after a past love interest named “Zara.”

Kim explained that she had “two weeks” to convince Usman that she’s “the woman for him” before surprising him with a PlayStation 5 in the teaser.

Usman and Kim hit it off romantically after he confirmed to In Touch exclusively in December 2020 that he served his ex-wife, Lisa Robinson (née Hamme), with divorce papers.

Following the former couple’s messy split, Lisa, 54, married her new husband, Tracey Robinson, in April 2021. The lovebirds met in fifth grade and reconnected in 2014 before starting to date each other in September 2020.

Like Lisa and Tracey, fans are curious if Kim and Usman will be better suited as a couple.

TLC (2)

During the season 5 premiere, Kim had a candid conversation with her friends about her relationship with the “I love you” rapper and said she would be fine with him looking for another potential spouse.

“Just say we got married, I would allow him to marry a second wife and have kids,” the mother of one explained to her pals. “I know it’s crazy, it’s a cultural thing, it’s not like a threesome. It doesn’t bother me.”

She later told producers, “I don’t want any more kids, does Usman want kids? Absolutely. If Usman has multiple wives, I feel like that’s OK because I love him, it’s his culture, and I respect his culture and his religion so much. I truly mean that.”

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on TLC on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT.