90 Day Fiancé star Kalani Faagata celebrated her first Christmas with her boyfriend, Dallas Nuez, and her two sons.

Dallas, 28, took to his Instagram Stories on Monday, December 25, to share a photo of Kalani’s sons Oliver, 5, and Kennedy, 4, opening presents on Christmas morning. The boys – whom Kalani, 35, shares with estranged husband Asuelu Pulaa – were all smiles while rocking matching pajamas.

Kalani reshared the photo onto her own profile, adding a sticker that read, “Merry Christmas.”

This year’s Christmas marks Kalani and Dallas’ first celebration together, as she previously spent the holiday with Asuelu, 28, and their sons in 2022.

Kalani revealed her relationship with Dallas when she tried to work through her issues with Asuelu during the debut season of 90 Day: The Last Resort ​in August. After Kalani ​found out Asuelu cheated on her during a trip to Samoa, he offered to let her have a “hall pass” and kiss someone else. The mother of two chose to kiss Dallas, though they eventually had sex and even developed feelings for each other.

In an attempt to save her marriage, Kalani stopped all communication with Dallas when she and Asuelu went on the couples’ retreat. However, they reconnected after she caught Asuelu suspiciously deleting text messages from his phone. Dallas then flew to the Florida resort to see Kalani and revealed his strong feelings for her.

“That made me see that basically, our whole relationship is just gonna be both of us thinking the other person is cheating,” Kalani told the therapists on the show about the Samoa native’s behavior, adding that she wanted a divorce. “The sooner we get divorced, the better for the kids. There’s just nothing more that can be done. Like, I’ve given up.”

Shortly after their split was revealed, Kalani confirmed she was still in a relationship with Dallas by sharing a photo of him from behind as he stood in a body of water via her Instagram Stories on October 31. “I waited a year for this,” she captioned the snapshot, tagging his account.

Kalani and Dallas are still going strong and have been giving fans glimpses into their relationship on social media. In addition to spending Christmas together, Dallas joined Kalani and her parents on vacation in Hawaii in December.

Meanwhile, the security guard has gushed about his girlfriend during Q&As on Instagram. “She makes me very happy,” he told fans on November 3. Dallas then said it felt “nice” to be able to publicly speak about their relationship, and said he loves “bragging about her.”

As the Q&A session continued, Dallas said that he appreciated the support they received from fans amid their romance.

However, he shut down any speculation that he will appear on the 90 Day Fiancé franchise in the future. “That’s going to be a no for me,” Dallas said when asked if fans will get to see him on television.