90 Day Fiancé star Kalani Faagata is hitting a new relationship milestone with her boyfriend, Dallas Nuez — vacationing with her parents in Hawaii!

Dallas, 28, shared that he was on the beaches of Honolulu, Hawaii, via his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, December 13. While Kalani, 35, and her parents, Low and Lisa, weren’t visible in the sunny video clip, the security guard tagged their social media handles.

Kalani simply reposted Dallas’ Instagram story and added a cheerful “aloha” emoji.

Kalani and Dallas have only continued growing their blossoming relationship since the finale of 90 Day: The Last Resort, which aired in October. During the spinoff, Kalani confirmed her split from her estranged husband, Asuelu Pulaa, after trying to save their marriage through couples’ counseling following the Samoa native’s infidelity.

Dallas was introduced after Asuelu, 28, gave his wife a hall pass to kiss someone outside their relationship. Kalani initially didn’t share Dallas’ identity, but she did admit that their relationship escalated further than a kiss and that they kept in touch afterward.

Kalani ceased all communication with Dallas during the couples’ retreat but reconnected with him after she caught Asuelu suspiciously deleting text messages. Dallas immediately let her know “all his real feelings” and flew to the Florida resort to see her.

Courtesy of Kalani Faagata/Instagram

“That made me see that basically, our whole relationship is just gonna be both of us thinking the other person is cheating,” Kalani explained to the therapists about Asuelu’s sneaky behavior, before confirming she wanted a divorce. “The sooner we get divorced, the better for the kids. There’s just nothing more that can be done. Like, I’ve given up.”

Following the airing of their split, Kalani swiftly confirmed her ongoing relationship with Dallas via a photo of him from behind as he emerged from a body of water. “I waited a year for this,” she wrote before tagging his Instagram account on her Stories on October 31.

Kalani’s new boyfriend has seemingly assimilated well not only with her parents, but with her sons Kennedy and Oliver as well. The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alum often shares sweet snaps of her kids with her new flame. Two days after confirming their relationship, Dallas shared a video of Kennedy on social media. Kalani could be heard off camera saying, “Dallas said, ‘I Love you,’” which prompted the boy to respond, “I love you, too,” as he walked up and kissed the camera.

Kalani and Asuelu were introduced on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé in 2018. The pair welcomed son Oliver in January 2018 and his younger brother, Kennedy, followed in May 2019. As for Asuelu post-split, he reportedly moved back to his native of Samoa in October, according to Instagram blog 90 Days on Blast.