90 Day Fiancé star Kalani Faagata shared a throwback selfie with her estranged husband, Asuelu Pulaa, as their cheating drama unfolds in couples’ therapy on 90 Day: The Last Resort — but she avoided showing his face in the photo.

On Wednesday, September 6, Kalani, 35, took to her Instagram Stories with a photo of herself making duck lips at the camera as she stood beside Asuelu, 28. The selfie appeared to be taken during 90 Day: The Last Resort filming, which began in January, as the TLC stars were wearing the same outfits as seen in the August 14 premiere’s group therapy session. However, Kalani seemed to strategically place an “Ask me a question” sticker over Asuelu’s face so that it wasn’t visible. She also added a sticker of pink devilish horns to her face.

The post comes after it was revealed on The Last Resort, which sees five 90 Day Fiancé couples on a therapy retreat in one final attempt to save their relationships, that Kalani and Asuelu had experienced issues with infidelity. In the premiere, Kalani explained that Asuelu accepted oral sex from a woman at a bar during a trip to visit his father in Samoa in fall 2022. Kalani then noticed on a FaceTime call that Asuelu had a white tongue, which is typically a sign of an oral yeast infection known as thrush.

Though Kalani wanted to end her five-year marriage to Asuelu, with whom she shares two sons, Asuelu instead offered her a “hall pass” to kiss someone else. However, he was surprised to find that not only did Kalani use the pass with another man, but their encounter also escalated from a kiss to oral sex and then actual sex.

On The Last Resort, Kalani revealed that she stayed in contact with the other man and developed feelings for him, which hurt Asuelu.

Kalani Faagata/Instagram

“I took Asuelu up on the hall pass because sexually I’ve only been with Asuelu, and I wanted to see what it was like,” she confessed during the August 21 episode. “But once I got to know this other person better, I ended up liking the other man. So I don’t know.”

Kalani blocked the other man and promised Asuelu that she would stop texting him so that they could try to salvage their relationship in couples’ therapy. However, despite Kalani and Asuelu reuniting at a California hotel with their kids in December 2022, as seen on social media, fans began to notice a mysterious tattooed hand appearing in Kalani’s Instagram Stories through January.

The hand appeared to belong to Kalani’s hall pass, who was identified by The Sun in July as California resident Dallas Nuez. He works as a security guard and is licensed by the Bureau of Security and Investigative Services, In Touch confirmed in August. A source told The Sun that Kalani and Dallas were getting serious and planning to “move in together.” Kalani also seemingly confirmed that she and Dallas were still together in late August when she changed her Instagram photo to a selfie that allegedly included half of Dallas’ face.