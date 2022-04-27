Booked and busy! Reality TV twins Darcey and Stacey Silva were spotted showing off their curves in tiny sparkly bikini tops while seemingly filming a scene in Miami.

The last time Darcey filmed in Miami was for the season 3 finale of Darcey and Stacey when her former flame, Georgi Rusev, proposed to the 90 Day Fiancé alum in front of her daughters, Aniko and Aspen.

However, it wouldn’t be long before the House of 11 founder confirmed in February 2022 that she and Georgi had called off their engagement for the second time.

“There was, you know, many months of just empty promises, and the tell-all situation just was the last that I was gonna take … no bad blood,” Darcey, 47, exclusively told Life & Style in March 2022. “I just felt like, I can’t waste any more of my precious years on this earth to someone … I deserve better. You know? Like I said, I wish him well … it just started feeling like things wouldn’t change.”

She added, “I was ready [for the breakup], and I felt like he knew deep down inside it was coming.”

Darcey and Georgi’s relationship played out on seasons 1, 2 and 3 of the spinoff. Meeting on a dating app, the pair met for the first time in person while attending Super Bowl LIV in February 2020. Their first split played out in season 2 after it was revealed Georgi contacted her 90 Day Fiancé ex Jesse Meester and also wasn’t completely truthful about his previous marriage.

While Georgi may have “ran out of chances”, Darcey is still open to finding love. Revealing that she would “absolutely” be open to a Bachelorette-style dating show, she also noted that she would “for sure” consider a dating coach.

Meanwhile, Stacey is currently in the process of planning her wedding with her long-time boyfriend, Florian Sukaj. The Darcey and Stacey star told Life & Style that everything is going “so far, so good.”

While the twin sisters always had their eyes on a joint wedding, Stacey says, “There’s still plenty of time.” Noting that Darcey’s ideal love interest should be a “family man,” she also said he should be “loving, giving; somebody that’s successful, good looking. It’s a package.”

Scroll through the photos to see Darcey and Stacey wearing bikinis in Miami.