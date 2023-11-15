Darcey and Stacey star Georgi Rusev is taking a page out of Darcey Silva’s playbook as he debuted new plastic surgery amid speculation the pair got married over the weekend.

The TLC personality, 37, took to Instagram on Tuesday, November 14, to show off a newly chiseled jaw. A day prior, the masseur revealed he got “snatched” at a beauty spa in Hartford, Connecticut — which also happens to be Darcey’s home state.

“I do filler and my cheekbones and my jawline,” Georgi explained via his Instagram Stories, which was later shared by a fan account on November 14. “I love it.”

Fans were quick to judge his new look, drawing comparisons to his longtime 90 Day Fiancé love. “Him and Darcey look like twins now,” one user joked under the photo. Meanwhile, another added, “I guess after looking at plastic women for a few years, you start to see yourself as needing improvement. You didn’t, you were (not now) a dream. Miss seeing that soft handsome natural face.”

Georgi’s look isn’t the only new thing he’s sporting as he reportedly married Darcey over the weekend, according to blogger John Yates. “From what I hear they were married in their home in Connecticut to a very intimate guest list of 20 people,” John wrote of the November 11 ceremony via Instagram. “I wish them all the happiness in the world.”

In the photos, Georgi wore a black tux, while the mom of two looked breathtaking in a white dress and veil. Despite the speculation, neither party has publicly confirmed if they got married.

However, the pair have been dropping clues on social media that they were headed toward the aisle. Only last week, Darcey and her twin sister, Stacey Silva, stopped by the wedding dress designer who designed Stacey’s gown for her November 2022 wedding to Florian Sukaj.

After the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way alum told her fans to “guess” where the sisters were, Stacey continued, “We are at Katerina Bocci. My amazing wedding dress designer, she is world-renowned. Best in the world and in America.”

The Bulgaria native gave fans another clue that his big day with Darcey was approaching when he posed in a black tuxedo in September.

“It’s finally happening!” he captioned the snap, adding his and Darcey’s Instagram handles along with the hashtags, “1111” and “love.”

Darcey and Georgi were first introduced on season 1 of Darcey and Stacey following the reality TV star’s messy splits from Jesse Meester and Tom Brooks. The pair shared a rocky relationship, ultimately calling off their engagement for the second time in February 2022. During season 4 of the spinoff, which premiered in January, Darcey made attempts to move on from Georgi with the help of a matchmaker but later admitted to “hooking up” with Georgi before Stacey and Florian’s November 2022 nuptials.