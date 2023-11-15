Fans have watched Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev face several ups and downs in their relationship on Darcey & Stacey. After the pair called off their engagement for a second time in 2022, rumors began to swirl that Darcey and Georgi rekindled their romance and got married in November 2023. So, did Darcey and Georgi actually tie the knot?

Did Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev Get Married?

Darcey and Georgi reportedly got married on November 11, 2023, according to blogger John Yates. The reality TV blogger took to Instagram on November 14, 2023, to share photos of the pair at their reported wedding. In the photos, Georgi wore a black tux and Darcey stunned in a white dress and veil.

“From what I hear they were married in their home in Connecticut to a very intimate guest list of 20 people,” John captioned the post. “I wish them all the happiness in the world.”

Despite the speculation, neither Darcey nor Georgi have publicly confirmed if they got married.

However, Darcey seemingly dropped a hint that she was wedding planning in November 2023 when she and her twin sister, Stacey Silva, stopped by the wedding dress designer who designed Stacey’s gown for her November 2022 wedding to Florian Sukaj.

After Darcey told her fans to “guess” where the sisters were, Stacey continued, “We are at Katerina Bocci. My amazing wedding dress designer, she is world-renowned. Best in the world and in America.”

When Did Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev Start Dating?

While fans got to know Darcey on 90 Day Fiancé, viewers were first introduced to Georgi during the debut season of Darcey & Stacey in August 2020. After the pair met online, they decided to pursue their romance in person and took a major step in their relationship when they moved in together during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The TLC stars hit several rough patches over the course of their relationship, including when Darcey learned Georgi was still married to his ex-wife, Octavia Bellinger. The Bulgaria native later explained that he filed for divorce in January 2020, though the divorce proceedings were put on hold amid the pandemic.

Darcey and Georgi seemingly worked through their issues when he proposed in June 2020 after just four months of dating. However, they called off their engagement during season 2. Their roller-coaster romance continued during season 3, where fans watched Georgi ask for Darcey’s hand in marriage for a second time.

Despite agreeing to his second proposal, Darcey confirmed that she and Georgi split again in February 2022.

“There was, you know, many months of just empty promises, and the tell-all situation just was the last that I was gonna take … no bad blood,” Darcey exclusively told Life & Style in March 2022 when she was asked what changed following his second proposal. “I just felt like, I can’t waste any more of my precious years on this earth to someone … I deserve better. You know? Like I said, I wish him well … it just started feeling like things wouldn’t change. Unless I, you know, stepped away.”

The exes remained in each other’s lives as they both participated in Stacey and Florian’s wedding, though it’s not exactly clear when they decided to give their relationship another chance.