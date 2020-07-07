’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Soak Up the Sun in Bikinis: See Photos of Anfisa, Fernanda and More

Soaking up the sun! Several stars from the hit reality show 90 Day Fiancé have been rocking some seriously sexy swimsuits on social media. They’ve not only been heating up the ‘gram with some new skin-baring pics, but they’ve also been serving up some serious style inspiration by rocking a plethora of fashionable looks, from off-the-shoulder tops to Brazilian bottoms.

Darcey Silva showed off her “revenge body” while rocking a black two-piece in July. “All in love with you … visualize your highest self! Mind, body and soul,” she captioned her stunning portraits. The TV personality later followed up with another sizzling snap displaying her curves. “Keeping up with me myself and I! Lovin’ me it’s all about feeling confident, strong, unstoppable, badass and beautiful in your own skin!” she added while encouraging other women to embrace their bodies.

The blonde beauty shared the pics after it was revealed she and her twin sister, Stacey Silva, will be starring on a new spinoff airing on August 16. “I’m really super excited about the new show and very grateful to TLC,” Darcey told Entertainment Weekly about their highly anticipated series.

Meanwhile, Anfisa Nava (née Arkhipchenko) has also been flaunting her chiseled figure online while celebrating her latest accomplishments and new chapter in life. After her exit from the show, the stunner became a certified personal trainer and she now helps others achieve the body of their dreams with the help of her app.

“Fitness has completely changed my life and became a huge part of it and I’m so excited to now be able to help all of you achieve your fitness goals,” she shared about her new venture. These days, her Instagram page is filled with bikini-clad snaps showing off her muscle gains and hard work in the gym.

And she’s not the only one making the most of her summer! There’s several other notable stars from the franchise that have been sharing their swimsuit photos after taking a dip in the pool or hanging out at the beach.

Scroll through the gallery to see your favorite 90DF stars rocking stylish swimwear!