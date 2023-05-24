Giving things another shot? 90 Day Fiancé alum Darcey Silva and her ex-boyfriend, Georgi Rusev, sparked rumors they got back together after a flirty interaction on social media.

“Boat day,” Georgi, 35, shared via Instagram on Wednesday, May 24, alongside a photo of himself posing with a cigar in his hand. Under the post, the mom of two, 48, responded with a flirty comment, writing, “Loving the Miami heat,” adding a heart and flame emoji.

While fans quickly took the comment section to ask if the former couple was back together, Georgi simply replied with the same heart and flame emoji combination.

That wasn’t their first flirty interaction on the internet. Only a week prior, the Connecticut native took to Instagram to post a thirst trap where she flaunted her curves in a skimpy black bikini.

Georgi clearly liked what he saw as he left three flame emojis in the comment section. While Darcey left his message without a response, she did ‘like’ his comment.

After rollercoaster romances with Jesse Meester and Tom Brooks on the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, the House of 11 founder introduced her new love interest on season 1 of Darcey & Stacey in 2020.

Their relationship moved quickly as shortly into their romance, the pandemic struck and the couple was forced into a long-distance relationship. Instead of living apart, Darcey and Georgi decided to move in together. However, shortly after, Darcey learned the Bulgaria native was still legally married to his ex-wife, Octavia Bellinger.

Despite their issues, In Touch confirmed the pair got engaged after four months of dating in October 2022. The milestone did not solve the problems they were facing in their relationship, and they briefly called off their engagement at the end of season 2.

After reconciling and getting engaged during season 3, the pair called off their engagement for the second time in February 2022.

Discovery+

During season 4, which premiered in January 2023, Darcey appeared to be moving on with the help of a matchmaker. However, she came face to face with her ex after her sister, Stacey Silva’s husband, Florian Sukaj, asked Georgi to be the best man at his wedding. She would later admit to “hooking up” with him before the nuptials.