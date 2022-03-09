From 90 Day Fiancé fame to accepting roses? Darcey Silva tells Life & Style exclusively ahead of Darcey and Stacey: The Twins‘ second tell-all on March 7 that she would “absolutely” be open to doing a Bachelorette-style dating show.

“Oh, I would love that,” Darcey, 47, says, adding that she would “for sure” consider working with a professional to help find her Mr. Right “if it’s the right” dating coach who could be “someone that I could connect with.”

In terms of what Darcey is looking for following her split from former fiancé Georgi Rusev, her twin sister, Stacey Silva, says Darcey’s ideal beau should be “a family man” who is “loving, giving; somebody that’s successful, good looking. It’s a package.”

Courtesy of Darcey Silva/Instagram

These qualities are in contrast to what Darcey said led up to her split from Georgi, who she claims made “many months of just empty promises” for several months.

“[The] tell-all situation just was the last that I was gonna take … no bad blood,” Darcey previously told Life & Style about what was preceded their split after his second proposal. “I just felt like, I can’t waste any more of my precious years on this earth to someone … I deserve better. You know? Like I said, I wish him well … it just started feeling like things wouldn’t change. Unless I, you know, stepped away.”

Before he popped the question for a second time, the Hof11 cofounder and Georgi had managed to get back together after their season 2 breakup, which was caused after he became in with Darcey’s ex Jesse Meester and his lack of transparency regarding being legally married to ex-wife Octavia.

Despite their reconciliation, Darcey confirmed their split in late February, with the 90 Day Fiancé star claiming that he “ran out of chances” and that it was “definitely” a wake-up call for her, but for him, “I don’t think it hit until after.”

“He was in disbelief, but I just said, ‘I told you, you know, once it left here, my heart followed and I just … I can’t,'” she revealed to Life & Style. “So, he had to pick up his own pieces and figure your life out for himself.”

Despite his initial shock, Darcey said she “felt like he knew deep down” that their split was looming.

Time will tell whether Darcey will find love on upcoming seasons of her show or perhaps on another dating show featuring fantasy suites, hometown episodes and a titular bachelor or bachelorette.