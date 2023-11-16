Surprise! 90 Day Fiancé alum Darcey Silva married her off-on boyfriend, Georgi Rusev, in a secret wedding ceremony after three years together.

“I’m thrilled to share that Georgi and I got married on our special day of November 11th,” Darcey, 49, said in a statement shared by TLC on Thursday, November 16. “I’ve been on a long journey to find love, and in the end, love wins. I’m so blessed for you all to be a part of my journey in life, love, and happiness. Thank you for all the love and support! Stay tuned. Love, Darcey xoxo.”

The marriage news comes after the pair called off their engagement for a second time in 2022. Rumors began to swirl earlier this month that the two had tied the knot after rekindling their relationship.

Blogger John Yates previously reported the reality stars had wed, sharing photos on Tuesday, November 14, of them at their reported wedding. Darcey was wearing a white dress and veil, while Georgi donned a black tux in the images.

John captioned the post, “From what I hear they were married in their home in Connecticut to a very intimate guest list of 20 people,” adding, “I wish them all the happiness in the world.”

Darcey seemingly hinted at the impending ceremony when she and her twin sister, Stacey Silva, visited the designer who made Stacey’s gown for her wedding to Florian Sukaj in November 2022.

After Darcey asked followers in a November 9 Instagram Reel to “guess” where she and her sister were, Stacey answered, “We are at Katerina Bocci. My amazing wedding dress designer, she is world-renowned. Best in the world and in America.”

In June, Georgi sparked marriage rumors after posting on Instagram from Tiffany’s, where he was looking at wedding rings. Though the Bulgaria native wrote no caption for his Instagram Story from the trip, he added “White Wedding” by Billy Idol to the clip.

The masseuse dropped another wedding hint in September, posting an Instagram photo of himself in a suit captioned, “It’s finally happening!” with a red heart. Darcey, who was tagged in the post, commented on the photo with a string of heart emojis.

Viewers first met Georgi on the first season of ​TLC’s Darcey & Stacey after Darcey’s splits from Jesse Meester and Tom Brooks. The ups and downs of the couple’s rollercoaster relationship has been documented on the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, which premiered its fourth season in January 2023.

Throughout the show’s fourth season, Darcey attempted to move on from their ​off-again, on-again relationship, but admitted to reconnecting with Georgi before Stacey and Florian’s wedding.