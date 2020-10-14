Finally a bride-to-be! 90 Day Fiancé star Darcey Silva is engaged to boyfriend Georgi Rusev after four months of dating, In Touch can confirm. The Bulgarian hunk proposed to the Connecticut native in June, and she said yes!

Fans will get to see the moment Georgi, 32, pops the question to the blonde beauty on the season finale of her TLC spinoff, Darcey & Stacey.

Darcey, 46, met the massage therapist online and they met in person for the first time during a getaway to Miami for the 2020 Super Bowl. They met again in New York City in February for a romantic weekend away where the dark-haired stud wined and dined her. When the coronavirus pandemic reached a peak in the United States in March, Darcey asked Georgi to relocate from Washington, D.C. to Middletown, Connecticut so they could self-quarantine as a couple, which played out on season 1 of their reality TV series.

“It is gonna look crazy that we’re moving in together after just a couple of dates, but this is the risk we have to take,” Darcey said in her confessional.

While self-quarantining together, the couple hit a few bumps in the road in their relationship. Darcey learned Georgi was still legally married to his ex-wife, but he was in the process of getting a divorce. Georgi had filed in January but their divorce proceedings were halted when courthouses around the country shut down amid social distancing measures. He insisted that he would finalize his divorce as soon as the courts reopened.

It seems that’s not the only secret he was hiding from the former 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star. In a teaser for the Sunday, October 18 season 1 finale, Darcey revealed she found out Georgi has an ex-girlfriend after she saw the woman post a comment on a photo of Georgi with three fire emojis. Darcey also learned Georgi’s ex recently gave birth to a new baby, which made Darcey wonder if Georgi could be the father of his ex’s child. “Do you have a baby, yes or no?” Darcey asked in a scene from the upcoming episode.

Darcey was introduced to fans on season 1 of Before the 90 Days, which she starred in with ex-boyfriend Jesse Meester. The Amsterdam native, 27, gave Darcey a promise ring at the end of their season, but their relationship quickly went south and their dramatic breakup played out when they returned for season 2. Darcey returned for season 3 with ex-boyfriend Tom Brooks. The 40-year-old Englishman treated Darcey to a romantic boat trip and intimate dinners while she visited him in the U.K., and while she hoped for a proposal at the end of her trip, he only presented her with a key to his home. She returned the gift when the couple split on season 3.

Darcey & Stacey airs on TLC Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.