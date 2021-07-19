TLC; ROGER WONG/INSTARimages.com

Following her heart! Darcey Silva was a hopeless romantic when fans first met her on season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2017. The TLC newcomer was in a long-distance relationship with her then-boyfriend, Jesse Meester, and ready to share her journey with the world.

The duo had connected online and both of them felt an instant “attraction” to each other, so they decided a romance was something they were interested in pursuing. “I never had a dating app, and then this happens,” Jesse said in a teaser clip, revealing he was in shock to have formed a connection.

After documenting their highs and lows on seasons 1 and 2, Darcey and Jesse decided it would be best to go their separate ways because they couldn’t see eye to eye and began having more disputes. Furthermore, their far proximity made matters even more difficult. She was living in Connecticut while he was in the Netherlands. Although they tried to make it work, Darcey and Jesse split for good in 2018.

“I’m going to try to forgive and forget. There’s bigger and better for me. He’ll never actually admit in actuality what he wanted from me. He tried to paint a story about me and him that made him seem so grand. But I’m a mom, you know,” the mother of two told Us Weekly following their breakup.

Darcey enjoyed her single status for a bit before moving on with British beau Tom Brooks. What started out as a promising new romance ended in yet another heartbreak with the two facing off during a very tense date in an April 2020 episode of Before the 90 Days. Darcey broke it off with Tom after learning he was getting close to another woman and said she was ready for a “fresh start.”

That split was another setback, but it led to an even greater comeback in the form of a new spinoff show starring Darcey and her twin sister, Stacey Silva.

“I’m really super excited about the new show and very grateful to TLC,” Darcey told Entertainment Weekly. “I’ve had a long journey with relationships and now that I’ve fully concluded my Jessie Meester and Tom Brooks stories, I am finally excited about what the future holds. I am at a stage in my life where I am happy with my life and I’m staying strong for me and my daughters [Aniko and Aspen].”

Listen to these must-have summer beauty tips from Bobbi Brown in under 5 minutes!



Darcey is now happier than ever and perhaps that’s because she found love with her new beau, Georgi Rusev, who is now her fiancé!

Scroll down to see Darcey’s transformation over the years.