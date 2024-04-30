Darcey Silva and husband Georgi Rusev are still together despite rumors that they split, In Touch can exclusively confirm.

“They are going through some normal relationship stresses but they’re fine,” Darcey’s rep, Michael London, exclusively tells In Touch on Tuesday, April 30.

Darcey, 49, sparked rumors that she and Georgi, 37, called it quits when she implied she was single in an Instagram post on April 28. “Solo vibes only! Independent and fierce,” the Darcey & Stacey star captioned the video, which concluded with the hashtags “Darcey Silva,” “loving me” and “single vibes.”

Shortly after she shared the post, several fans rushed to the comments section to speculate that the pair are headed for a divorce. “So you and Georgi done? Again?” one person commented. Another social media user chimed in, “Guess we gotta wait for the show to see why her and Georgi are getting a divorce.”

Neither Darcey nor Georgi have directly responded to the speculation from fans that they split.

However, Georgi showed his support for Darcey’s company, House of Eleven, just one week before she sparked split rumors. “Weekend with House of Eleven vibes in Miami!” he captioned a photo of himself wearing the brand’s merch via Instagram on April 21.

While TLC fans first got to know Darcey on the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, she continued to document her life alongside twin sister Stacey Silva when Darcey & Stacey premiered in August 2020. Georgi made his debut during season 1 after he connected with Darcey online. Shortly after they met in person, the pair moved in together during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Darcey and Georgi got engaged after just four months of dating in June 2020, though they split during season 2 of the reality show. However, the couple eventually got back together and Georgi proposed for a second time during season 3.

Their second engagement also didn’t last long, and Darcey confirmed their breakup in February 2022. “There was, you know, many months of just empty promises, and the tell-all situation just was the last that I was gonna take … no bad blood,” the TV personality told Life & Style in March 2022. “I just felt like, I can’t waste any more of my precious years on this earth to someone … I deserve better. You know? Like I said, I wish him well … it just started feeling like things wouldn’t change. Unless I, you know, stepped away.”

The pair later reconciled, and officially got married during a secret wedding in November 2023. “I’m thrilled to share that Georgi and I got married on our special day of November 11th,” Darcey revealed in a statement shared by TLC at the time. “I’ve been on a long journey to find love, and in the end, love wins. I’m so blessed for you all to be a part of my journey in life, love, and happiness. Thank you for all the love and support! Stay tuned. Love, Darcey xoxo.”

Darcey also opened up about the ceremony while talking to People, explaining that their friend Amos Jones officiated the ceremony. “It had a spiritual and heartfelt feeling to it. It was very touching and emotional,” she shared.