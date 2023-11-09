90 Day Fiancé star Darcey Silva is known for changing her looks, but the TLC personality looked unrecognizable to fans amid rumors she’s gearing up to marry off-on boyfriend, Georgi Rusev.

The reality TV alum, 49, took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, November 9 to promote her fashion brand, House of 11, which she owns alongside her twin sister, Stacey Silva. However, fans couldn’t help but point out how drastic the Connecticut native’s look has changed following a long list of plastic surgery procedures.

“When you go to Turkey to get your face worked on, they don’t care. They just want your money,” one fan wrote under the photo, which was reposted by a fan account on Instagram. “What the actual??? This can’t be real?? How can any injector allow this to continue?? They look like aliens now!”

Courtesy of Darcey Silva/Instagram

Earlier that day, the TLC personality hinted she was seemingly headed down the aisle with Georgi after posing alongside her sister in an Instagram Reel. The Darcey and Stacey stars smiled as they promoted the wedding dress designer who designed Stacey’s gown in her November 2022 wedding to Florian Sukaj.

“Guess where we are,” Darcey said in the clip, which she reposted to her Instagram Stories.

“We are at Katerina Bocci,” Stacey finished her sister’s sentence, before adding, “My amazing wedding dress designer, she is world-renowned. Best in the world and in America.”

This wasn’t the first time Georgi and Darcey sparked speculation of their rumored planned nuptials. Back in June, the masseuse ignited social media after sharing that he was Tiffany’s looking at wedding rings. While he left the Instagram Story post captionless, he played Billy Idol’s “White Wedding” in the background of the clip.

The Bulgarian native dropped another clue in September when he shared a photo of himself wearing a suit on Instagram, with the caption, “It’s finally happening!” alongside a red heart and Darcey’s handle tagged. Darcey commented on the post with three heart emojis, leaving fans screaming for answers.

Viewers were first introduced to Georgi on season 1 of Darcey and Stacey, following the mom of two’s splits from Jesse Meester and Tom Brooks. The pair shared a tumultuous relationship, ultimately calling off their engagement for the second time in February 2022. During season 4 of the spinoff, which premiered in January, Darcey made attempts to move from the relationship with the help of a matchmaker, however would later admit to “hooking up” with Georgi before Stacey and Florian’s nuptials.