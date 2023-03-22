Season 4 of 1000-Lb. Sisters saw Tammy Slaton find her happily ever after and marry her new husband, Caleb Willingham, but will she be returning alongside sister Amy Slaton for season 5? Keep reading to find out everything we know about Tammy and Amy’s return to TV screens.

Is ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Returning For Season 5?

While season 4 of the TLC series ended on March 21, 2023, with Tammy’s November 2022 nuptials, the network has yet to confirm whether the show will be renewed or canceled as of publication.

What Will ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 5 Likely Consist For Tammy?

Season 4 of the long-running series saw Tammy not only meet her new love interest but marry him after initially sparking the connection at the Ohio-based weight loss facility.

Though Tammy was originally set to leave the rehab facility, her release was delayed due to a serious trachea infection and her stay was extended. It was during that time she met Caleb, who had been at the facility for nearly a year but had just started to come out of his room due to health issues.

Caleb reportedly planned to move to Kentucky with Tammy and season 5 will likely document their new life as newlyweds.

What Will ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 5 Likely Consist For Amy?

While season 4 documented Amy’s pregnancy with baby no. 2, Glenn, rumors started swirling in February 2023 that Amy and her husband, Michael Halterman, were headed toward a split. The Sun reported at the time that Amy moved her sons, Gage and Glenn, out of their shared home in Kentucky.

Weeks later, In Touch confirmed that Michael filed for divorce from Amy after nearly four years of marriage. The dad of two filed for dissolution of marriage with children against Amy on March 13, 2023.

If the Kentucky native returns for season 5, it will likely document the mother of two through her divorce and raising her two children. While the details of her divorce have yet to be revealed, it seems to have been a shock as Amy was mourning the end of the Slaton sisters following Tammy’s wedding to Caleb.

“You know, we were the Slaton sisters. And now I’m a Halterman and she’s a Willingham,” the mom of two said during the March 21, 2023, season finale. “And she’s Mrs. Caleb. It’s a little … you know, it’s not us no more.”