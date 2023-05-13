Does 1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton already have a new boyfriend following her marriage to Caleb Willingham? Keep reading for details on her possible romance with Greg Morgan.

Is Tammy Slaton Dating Greg Morgan?

The Indianapolis resident tells In Touch exclusively on May 11, “Tune in the next season you might get what you’re waiting for,” about whether or not he and Tammy are a couple, seeming to hint that he will be appearing on season 5 of 1000-Lb. Sisters.

The U.S. Sun originally reported on May 11 that Greg and Tammy met on a dating app ​amid her ​rumored ​separation from husband Caleb. They’ve ​reportedly met in person “a handful” of times after he took bus rides from Indiana to visit the reality star at her Kentucky home, according to the site, which also reported that Greg has met members of Tammy’s family.

What Is Greg Morgan’s Job?

He’s an Indianapolis-based TikTok content creator who goes by the user name PrinceXtheYGN. Greg posts videos showing everything from his muscular physique to his meals to the view outside his front window. It is unclear if he has other sources of income.

When Did Tammy Slaton and Caleb Willingham Get Married?

Their November 2022, wedding was shown on season 4 finale of the TLC series that aired on March 21, 2023. The pair met in the Ohio-based weight loss center where they were both residents. Tammy and Caleb nearly didn’t meet, as her stay was extended due to a trach infection at time Caleb finally began starting to come out of his room after almost a year in the facility due to health issues.

Tammy and Caleb got engaged in October 2022 and wed the following month. Her sister, Amy Slaton, admitted in a confessional during the March 7, 2023, episode of their show that she originally thought Tammy’s engagement news was a joke “because she wants to marry a total stranger.”

After their sunflower-themed wedding at the facility where Amy served as maid of honor, she admitted, “Coming in, I was skeptical on Caleb, and I still am… but made a little bit better knowing that he is here for Tammy, and he does love her.”

Did Tammy Slaton and Caleb Willingham Split?​

Tammy was discharged from the facility in February 2023 after reaching her goal weight. She moved back home to her native Kentucky while Caleb remained in Ohio.

Fans took notice in early April that Tammy changed her TikTok account name back to “Slaton” after previously listing it as “Willingham,” taking it as a clue she and Caleb had broken up.

Another hint about their split came from a surfaced post, allegedly from Caleb’s private Facebook page.

“If you were here only for my wife, then please delete me now,” his post allegedly read. “We are married by paper only right now. Her decision not mine. It was more than that. I’m hurt, mad, confused and alone even with others around.”

Neither Tammy nor Caleb have publicly commented on the status of their marriage and neither has initiated divorce proceedings.

Tammy, Caleb and reps from TLC did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.