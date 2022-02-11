Proud mom! 1000-Lb Sisters star Amy Slaton has one son named Gage with husband Michael Halterman and is pregnant with baby No. 2. Learn more about her family below!

The reality star, 34, gave birth to baby No. 1 in November 2020, one year after marrying Michael, 38. She gushed over her “miracle” boy after his arrival via caesarean section.

“When he started crying, I started crying. I already love Gage so much. This is a miracle,” she told People, joking that her son “came out mooning the doctor.”

Amy announced that she is pregnant again with baby No. 2, another boy, in early January 2022. She shared a sweet photo of Gage wearing a shirt that said, “I’m going to be a big brother 2022!”

Amy Slaton/Instagram

The Kentucky resident is due July 18, 2022. After finding out the sex, Amy revealed via YouTube that they are planning to name their newborn John Allen.

“We are overjoyed to add to our family. Gage is learning how to hold a baby,” Amy added via Instagram along with a photo of the toddler cradling a stuffed toy.

Amy achieved her dream of starting a family since first appearing on the TLC reality show with her sister, Tammy Slaton. During season 1, she tipped the scales at 406 pounds. She managed to get on track by following her doctor’s diet and exercise plan. Eventually, she lost enough weight to be approved for gastric bypass surgery in 2019.

By season 3, Amy dropped an additional 136 pounds, putting her weight in at 275 pounds.

“When I first met Amy, over two years ago, she weighed over 400 pounds, and one of her goals in life, not only to get married, was to have a baby, and at that point it was impossible for her,” her surgeon, Dr. Charles Procter, Jr., said in a January 2022 episode while reflecting on Amy’s hardships and experience becoming a mother, revealing how lucky she was to obtain both.

However, after giving birth to Gage, Amy admitted she was “nervous” that she wasn’t where she was “supposed” to be for her “weight loss goal.”

“I avoid the scale because then I’m focused on the number going down,” she said at the time. “And if I see it going up, it’s going to make me depressed and wanna eat more. So, it’s best not to look at it.”

She weighed 288 pounds during her pregnancy, and the doctor hoped she weighed under 250. At the time, her weight came in at 275 pounds.

“Surgery’s no guarantee that somebody’s going to not only lose the weight but keep the weight off, and we’ve seen that,” Dr. Proctor said at the time. “From what I’m seeing, she hasn’t put any more effort back into her health. We’ve pretty much stalled out at this point.”