1000-Lb. Sisters’ Tammy Slaton’s Husband Caleb Willingham Dead at 40

1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton’s husband, Caleb Willingham, has died at the age of 40.

Caleb’s brother shared the tragic news via Facebook on Friday, June 30, saying, “Today GOD called my big brother home.”

“I can’t believe I’m even making this post,” Caleb’s brother wrote. “R.I.P. Caleb Willingham aka Killla K aka Double K aka one half of the dynamic WWF tag team champions The W Boys aka my biggest supporter in anything I do. You will be forever loved and missed. Until we meet again.”

Tammy’s sister Amanda Halterman also shared the news to her Facebook page, as seen in a screenshot shared via a 1000-Lb. Sisters fanpage.

Courtesy of Tammy Slaton/Instagram

“Please whisper a prayer for our family and all of Caleb’s family,” Amanda, 42, wrote on Friday. “Heaven got a good one! I didn’t get to spend a lot of time with him but the messages he would send helped me through so many dark times. I am so thankful for the love he showed my sister and all those he came in contact with.”

Caleb’s stepmom, Shirley Willingham, confirmed the news to TMZ on Saturday, July 1.

Tammy, 36, met the Indiana native while they were both residing in a food addiction rehab center in Ohio. They tied the knot in November 2022, one year after the reality star entered the treatment facility.

Despite being at the facility for a year, Tammy explained during the March 7 episode that Caleb had just “starting to come out of his room ‘cause he had health issues.”

He later admitted that his best friend’s wife found the Kentucky native on social media and it motivated him to get serious about his own health.

“Not just about you, but about this place, in general,” he told her during a later scene. “Just hearing about how well somebody was able to. I said, ‘Hey, I can do this too.’”

Tammy admitted during a confessional that it “might be a tad bit stalker-ish but I ain’t mad at him.”

After their intimate wedding ceremony, Tammy said in a statement to People, “You all knew me as Tammy Slaton, but now you’ll all know me as Mrs. Tammy Willingham.”



Just one day after his death, Tammy shared a sweet tribute to her husband via Instagram, thanking him for “showing me real love and happiness.”

“Rip sweet angel,” she wrote on Saturday, July 1. “You will forever be missed and loved so much.”