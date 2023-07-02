All the emotions. 1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton was holding back tears as she revealed that she and late husband Caleb Willingham ‘were having problems’ ahead of his death.

“I hate getting on here and letting everybody see me like this,” Tammy, 36, said through tears in a Sunday, July 2, TikTok video. “I’m having stages of grief. Yeah, we were having problems, but I loved that man. I still do.”

She continued, “I miss him like crazy, but I wanted to thank everybody for your comments. I appreciate them, I really do. We’re not going to get into details of what happened. I think that, no offense, but that’s really personal.”

The TLC star’s heartfelt video was shared in response to a fan’s comment which read, “Tammy, Jesus will be with you every step of the way, holding you tight through this difficult time you going through. Be strong [sic].”

“Sandra, your comment is why I’m making this post. It touched my heart. I’m aware he’s looking down on me. He’s not in any pain anymore,” Tammy responded. “I know he’s in a better place. Again, thank you all and I love you all from the bottom of my heart. And believe it or not, he really loved you all too.”

The Kentucky native captioned her video, “I’m sorry I’m crying but just because I’m crying doesn’t mean I’m not strong I’ve got this #familystrongforcaleb [sic].”

Just one day prior, news of Caleb’s death began to spread on social media, with his brother announcing the tragic loss via Facebook.

“My brother knew me before I even knew the world. I’ll forever love and cherish his energy,” his brother, who goes by Willc, told In Touch. “He is a light that deserves to be shined the world over #doublekforever.”

Tammy met the Indiana native – who recently celebrated his 40th birthday – while they were both residing in a food addiction rehab center in Ohio. They tied the knot in November 2022, one year after the reality star entered the treatment facility.

Tammy confirmed the news in a statement to People, saying, “You all knew me as Tammy Slaton, but now you’ll all know me as Mrs. Tammy Willingham.”

After the YouTube star was discharged from the rehab center in February 2023, rumors began swirling that there was trouble in their relationship after Tammy changed the name on her TikTok account back to her maiden name.

While the couple did not publicly address their marital issues until Tammy’s latest TikTok, a Facebook post reportedly shared by Caleb on a private Facebook page surfaced, adding fuel to the rumors.

“If you were here only for my wife, then please delete me now,” the post read, according to The Sun. “We are married by paper only right now. Her decision not mine. It was more than that. I’m hurt, mad, confused and alone even with others around.”