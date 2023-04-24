1000 Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton married Caleb Willingham in a gorgeous sunflower-themed wedding in November 2022, but fans suspect there’s been trouble in paradise for the newlyweds! Keep reading to find out everything we know about Tammy and Caleb’s speculated split.

How Did 1000 Lb. Sisters’ Tammy and Caleb Meet?

The YouTube personality met Caleb at a weight loss treatment center in Ohio, where Tammy entered for her food addiction in November 2021.

While the Kentucky native was initially set to come home, her stay was extended against her fierce wishes due to a serious trach infection — however, it was during that time she got to know her future husband.

During the March 7 episode of the series, Tammy explained Caleb was just “starting to come out of his room ‘cause he had health issues.”

Caleb later admitted his best friend’s wife found Tammy on social media and seeing her weight loss journey was motivation to get serious about his own health.

“Not just about you, but about this place, in general,” he told the TLC personality during a later scene. “Just hearing about how well somebody was able to. I said, ‘Hey, I can do this too.’”

In her own confessional, Tammy admitted that Caleb’s internet sleuthing “might be a tad bit stalker-ish but I ain’t mad at him.”

When Did 1000 Lb. Sisters’ Tammy and Caleb Get Married?

Tammy and Caleb got engaged within one month of dating and revealed sudden plans to tie the knot within two weeks. Tammy’s sisters Amy Slaton and Amanda Halterman were visibly shocked when finding out the big news.

“Two weeks away. Are you kidding me? Why rush anything?” Amanda said in a confessional during the March 14 episode. “I would definitely like to know your first, middle and last name before my sister goes and takes your last name.”

With her sisters by her side, Tammy and Caleb ultimately documented their November 2022 wedding at the weight loss center.

“Coming in, I was skeptical on Caleb, and I still am but,” Amy told cameras. “Made a little bit better knowing that he is here for Tammy and he does love her.”

Did 1000 Lb. Sisters’ Tammy and Caleb Split?

Despite season 4 of the spinoff ending in marital bliss, it seems the pair have found issues since tying the knot. While Tammy left the weight loss facility after reaching her goal weight in February 2023, Caleb remained at the clinic.

The couple’s public Facebook pages still currently list their relationship status as “married,” but fans noticed in early April that Tammy changed her name on her TikTok account back to her maiden name after previously listing it as Willingham. In the comment section, her followers were quick to ask about the abrupt change. “No more Tammy Willingham?” one user wrote.

Another breakup clue came from a surfaced post, allegedly from Caleb’s private Facebook page.

“If you were here only for my wife, then please delete me now,” Caleb’s post allegedly read. “We are married by paper only right now. Her decision not mine. It was more than that. I’m hurt, mad, confused and alone even with others around.”

Fans will have to stay tuned to see how Caleb and Tammy’s marriage plays out.