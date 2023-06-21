1000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Slaton is heading toward sunny Florida amid her split from her husband, Michael Halterman.

“Florida [bound],” Amy, 35, wrote via TikTok on Monday, June 19, alongside a series of car selfies. The TLC personality is clearly excited about her trip down south as she played Tyte’s “Florida” in the background of her snap.

Later that day, the reality star shared she was accompanied on the trip by her young sons, Gage, and Glenn, after sharing that they stopped for lunch. In the clip, Amy panned the camera over her adorable sons as they all ate fried chicken and French fries. There was also someone sitting directly across from Amy, however, the Kentucky native did not identify who.

“Lunch time with my handsome boys!!!!” the YouTube personality captioned the sweet clip.

Amy’s trip to Florida follows a series of nights out since her March divorce from her ex-husband. Split rumors first started circulating in February after Amy reportedly moved out of their Kentucky home with their sons, Gage, 2, and Glenn, 11 months. Weeks later, In Touch confirmed that Michael filed for divorce from Amy on March 13, with their separation date listed as February 24, according to Kentucky court records.

Their split seemingly got messy as the former couple was ordered not to come within 500 feet of each other and must stay 500 feet away from each other’s residences. The pair were also forbidden from making public statements about one another.

A judge also ruled that the exes would share joint custody of Gage, 2, and Glenn, 10 months, and a schedule would be implemented that would allow them to “maximize the amount of available parenting time.”

At the time of his filing, Michael proposed an alternating schedule for joint custody in which he and Amy would have their children for an equal number of days per month. His proposal consisted of him taking care of the boys for four days one week, and three the following; however, Amy reportedly dismissed his proposal due to its inconsistency.

Amy and the mill operator were high school sweethearts, who later tied the knot in 2019. They became parents when Amy gave birth to son Gage in November 2020. Baby No. 2, Glenn, joined the family in July 2022.

While Michael has stayed relatively quiet since the split, he broke his silence on Easter after sharing that he was spending it with his boys.

“Happy Easter with my two beautiful boys,” Michael wrote via his Instagram in April, alongside a photo of his son Glenn seemingly covered in chocolate.