1000-Lb Sisters stars Tammy Slaton and Amy Halterman (née Slaton) used to live together in a duplex located in Dixon, Kentucky, until Amy purchased a new abode for her family, including husband Michael and their son, Gage, as well as their unborn child. Get an update on where the siblings reside after the season 3 finale.

Where Does Amy Slaton Live?

Amy purchased a new home in the city of Morganfield for $37,000, In Touch can confirm. The single-story, 1,584-square-foot property went on the market back in July 2021.

As for how her family decided on their new home, “We were driving around one day and we saw the sign and we’re like, ‘There’s our sign, we need to move,'” Amy revealed to the outlet. “And Gage was always sleeping in the kitchen, I wanted him to have his own room … And I knew we were going to have another kid, so I made sure we had enough room for both of them.”

Amy also shared the news with her sibling on the show. “I just made an offer on a house, and they accepted it,” Amy told Tammy about her choice to relocate.

TLC

Where Does Tammy Slaton Live?

The siblings used to reside right next to each other in a $239,000 duplex so Amy could help Tammy amid her health struggles. It’s a four-bedroom, two-bathroom property, and Tammy still pays rent on her respective side although she is currently away at a weight loss rehab facility as she focuses on her well-being.

How Is Tammy Doing in Rehab?

Tammy recently shared a series of new selfies seeming to show her in good spirits in February 2022. Plus, she lost 115 pounds after just 30 days of her stay at the Ohio-based rehab, her brother Chris proudly announced on the show’s season finale.

“I’m overjoyed that she’s ready to get on this train and start rolling down the tracks,” he gushed.

Back in November 2021, Tammy suffered a health scare and had to be rushed to the hospital for carbon monoxide poisoning. During her visit, she also got pneumonia and was septic, leading her to get a tracheostomy that she is still wearing now.

TLC/YouTube (2)

When Is Baby No. 2 Due for Amy?

Amy announced that she and Michael are expecting another child in January 2022, later revealing it will be a baby boy and his due date will be in July of this year.

1000-Lb Sisters fans are still waiting on her confirmation, but it appears that Amy may take a step away from the TLC series after welcoming their new son.

“I don’t really want to do another season because I’m pregnant, it’s just a lot. If they cut down my hours, I’ll be probably fine,” she told The Sun. “I like the crew most, filming can be stressful, you’re there all day and you have to say stuff over and over again. I love the relationship with the crew. But it’s stressful right now, he [Gage] needs a lot of attention.”