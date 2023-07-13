Tammy Slaton is finally healthy enough to go on a vacation for 1000-Lb. Sisters, yet a trip allegedly ended up with the TLC star, sister Amy Slaton and half-sister Amanda Halterman in a fight that turned physical causing filming to stop, a new report claims.

“The film crew was present, but they felt uncomfortable working with them because of the way they were behaving,” a show insider told The U.S. Sun. A friend of Tammy’s said the argument escalated into a physical situation where they “really got into it.”

According to the source, the show is now taking a six to eight-week filming hiatus to let the cast members cool off from the incident before they resume shooting season 5 of 1000-Lb. Sisters. The siblings reportedly took a vacation to Florida to celebrate Tammy’s improved health when things turned ugly.

Tammy, Amy and Amanda did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.

Tammy nearly died in 2022 after being rushed to a hospital and placed in a medically induced coma after she stopped breathing. She later admitted that she didn’t “remember any” of what happened before she went into the coma. “I completely blacked out,” Tammy recalled during a season 4 confessional. “I woke up a week later in the hospital on life support.”

After she was discharged, the Kentucky native moved into a weight loss rehab center in Ohio. Tammy was released in February 2023 after losing enough weight to move back home.

The reality star has made steady progress with her weight loss to the degree that she no longer needs to rely on supplemental oxygen on a daily basis. Tammy reached a major milestone in May when she was seen walking without her wheelchair or the aid of a walker during a trip to an Indiana gas station with her brother, Chris Combs.

While Tammy was in rehab, she found love with fellow patient Caleb Willingham. The pair got engaged after a whirlwind romance and had a sunflower-themed wedding ceremony at their rehab facility in November 2022. The nuptials and reception were shown during 1000-Lb. Sisters‘ season finale which aired on March 21, 2023.

After Tammy moved back home to Kentucky, Caleb remained in the rehab facility. She seemingly had a change of heart about their marriage, as fans noticed she changed her username on TikTok from Willingham back to her maiden name in April 2023.

Caleb later revealed in a surfaced post allegedly from his private Facebook page that Tammy allegedly wanted out of their marriage. “We are married by paper only right now. Her decision, not mine. It was more than that. I’m hurt, mad, confused, and alone even with others around. Thank you for your love, prayer, and support,” Caleb wrote.

Sadly, he died two months later, with his brother making the announcement via Facebook on June 30. Caleb was 40 years old.

Tammy explained to fans in a July 2 TikTok video that their marriage had problems, but she still loved Caleb.

“I hate getting on here and letting everybody see me like this,” Tammy told followers while weeping. “I’m having stages of grief. Yeah, we were having problems, but I loved that man. I still do.”

She continued, “I miss him like crazy, but I wanted to thank everybody for your comments. I appreciate them, I really do. We’re not going to get into details of what happened. I think that no offense, but that’s really personal.”