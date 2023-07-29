It’s coming back! Tammy Slaton explained why TLC has not announced season 5 of the hit reality TV series 1000-Lb. Sisters four months after season 4 seemingly came to an end.

“What people don’t know is, like, Season 4 isn’t over,” Tammy, 37, revealed in a since-deleted TikTok on Friday, July 28. “My wedding was a two-part thing so it made Season 4 have more episodes, so we have Part B coming out December 12.”

The TLC personality went on to compare the situation to movies on VHS tapes, noting that it was so long that it had to be separated into two parts.

While the network has been tightlipped regarding the future of the series, several of the Slaton family members were spotted filming new episodes on the beach in Florida in June.

“1000-Lb. Sisters filming drew quite the crowd!” TikTok user @mamatgar50 captioned a video taken in Pensacola, Florida on June 23. “Not gonna lie, at first I got really excited bc I thought it was Mama June, Pumpkin, and Honey Boo Boo. It wasn’t but, the girl from the show looks great! This clearly never happens in my area [sic].”

During the beach day, Tammy’s sisters Amy Slaton and Amanda Halterman were seen walking on the seashore. Meanwhile, Tammy was “sitting [on the beach] the whole time.”

Unfortunately, their beach vacation took a turn for the worst as the trip allegedly ended with a physical fight between the sisters, causing filming to stop. According to a source, the show took an eight-week filming hiatus to let the cast members cool off from the incident before they resumed shooting.

“The film crew was present, but they felt uncomfortable working with them because of the way they were behaving,” a show insider told The U.S. Sun on July 13. A friend of Tammy’s said the argument escalated into a physical situation where they “really got into it.”

Season 4, which debuted in January, captured Tammy walk down the aisle after finding love with Caleb Willingham in a weight loss rehab center. The wedding ceremony and reception were shown during 1000-Lb. Sisters‘ season finale which aired on March 21.

After Tammy moved back home to Kentucky, Caleb remained in the Ohio-based facility. She seemingly had a change of heart about their marriage, as fans noticed she changed her username on TikTok from Willingham back to her maiden name in April.

Caleb later seemingly hinted that Tammy wanted to end their marriage. “We are married by paper only right now. Her decision, not mine. It was more than that. I’m hurt, mad, confused, and alone even with others around. Thank you for your love, prayer, and support,” Caleb wrote according to a screenshot reportedly taken from his private Facebook page that same month.

Caleb and Tammy appear to have never been able to work through their issues, because Caleb died two months later at 40 years old. His death was confirmed by his brother via Facebook on June 30.

The reality TV star broke her silence on her husband’s death two days later. “I hate getting on here and letting everybody see me like this,” Tammy told followers while weeping on July 2 via TikTok. “I’m having stages of grief. Yeah, we were having problems, but I loved that man. I still do.”