Soaking up the sun. 1000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Slaton was spotted rocking a black bikini while filming season 5 on the beach in Florida.

“1000-lb. Sisters filming drew quite the crowd!” TikTok user @mamatgar50 captioned video footage from the day in Pensacola, Florida. “Not gonna lie, at first I got really excited bc I thought it was Mama June, Pumpkin, and Honey Boo Boo. It wasn’t but, the girl from the show looks great! This clearly never happens in my area [sic].”



The video clips quickly went viral as they showed both Amy, 35, and sister Tammy Slaton, along with various family members enjoying their vacation surrounded by a film crew.

While Amy – who shares sons Gage and Glenn with estranged husband Michael Halterman – and her sister Amanda Halterman were seen walking on the seashore, Tammy, 36, was “sitting [on the beach] the whole time.”

Fans were quick to flood the comment section with praise for the sisters and their weight loss accomplishments.

“I’m so happy for Tammy! The fact that she can walk on her [own] now is amazing. So ready for the new season. I wonder how her marriage is going,” one fan wrote. “If that’s her, she looks fantastic!” another added. “YESSS amy in a bikini I love to see it,” yet another chimed in.

While the reality stars enjoyed their family getaway, film crews were struggling to keep the projects under wraps, with one member of the crew even claiming to be filming “a documentary.”

“Can you just not film,” she asked the TikTok user. “It’s a documentary for tourism and handicap accessibility,” she continued, adding that they have to keep the production company’s name “on the down low.”

While in Florida, fans grew concerned for the YouTube personality after she shared a series of photos sitting in her wheelchair after previously being seen walking without the use of her motorized chair and oxygen tank.

“Damn girl I thought you were standing up,” one follower wrote on Wednesday, June 21. “Why r u in a wheelchair? Thought you were Doing good???? [sic]” another questioned.

After previously weighing more than 700 pounds, Tammy admitted that she’s “thankful to be alive.”

“I wised up and got my surgery,” she told People about her decision to undergo bariatric surgery in 2022. “I was able to make my lungs strong enough to get my trach out, and then recently the doctor cleared me to be off my oxygen machine during the daytime.”