She’s in love! 1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton may have finally found her happily ever after meeting Caleb Willingham while in the same weight loss rehab facility in Ohio.

While Tammy was initially set to go home, her stay at the facility was extended due to a serious trach infection. While the Kentucky native was upset with the change of plans, causing a major blowup with her family, she later said it “happened for a reason” as she met Caleb during that time.

“Caleb is someone I’ve been getting to know for the past couple weeks,” Tammy told producers during the March 7 episode. “Caleb’s been here for almost a year, and he’s just now starting to come out of his room ‘cause he had health issues.”

After their initial meeting, the pair developed a flirty relationship and quickly started dating and shared their first kiss.

“When you kiss the person that you’re in love with, the whole world’s supposed to move,” Caleb said in a later scene. “That’s exactly what happened.”

While Caleb said he initially leaned in for a small peck, he said Tammy “went in for what she wanted.”

“Leans in to kiss me, and boom, sparks fly,” he continued as the YouTube personality blushed next to him during their joint confessional. “She hits the controller on my power chair, which I left on. Next thing I know, my whole wheelchair just goes flying forward and I went shooting straight into her.”

While the pair had only known each other for a short time, Caleb proposed to Tammy in October 2022, a source told The Sun and the couple made it down the aisle that November.

“You all knew me as Tammy Slaton, but now you’ll all know me as Mrs. Tammy Willingham,” she told People at the time. “I’m married now!”

She later told the publication that the wedding day itself was “perfect.” “There was so much love in the room,” Tammy said. At the time, the network also announced the newly wedded couple‘s marriage and teased their wedding would be featured on the show.

“Congratulations are in order! Tammy Slaton has tied the knot with beau Caleb Willingham,” the caption read alongside photos of the couple at their wedding. Tammy looked beautiful in her white dress and tiara, while Caleb dressed up for the occasion in a black shirt and brown suspenders.

The post also featured Tammy’s sister, Amy Slaton, who was also present for the nuptials.

Keep scrolling to take at Tammy and Caleb’s relationship.