Are they or aren’t they? 1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton’s rumored boyfriend Greg Morgan set the record straight about their relationship ​amid rumors that Tammy and her husband, Caleb Willingham, have split.

“We was never together,” Greg reveals ​in an exclusive statement to In Touch.

Tammy, 36, and Greg were first romantically linked in May when The U.S. Sun reported that the pair met on a dating app ​following her rumored split from her husband, Caleb. At the time, it was reported that Tammy and Greg had met “a handful” of times and he even spent time with some of the reality star’s family members.

Soon after rumors began to swirl about their romance, Greg exclusively teased the status of their relationship ​in an exclusive comment to In Touch. “Tune in the next season you might get what you’re waiting for,” he said in May, seemingly hinting that he will appear on season 5 the TLC show.

Tammy’s rumored romance with Greg comes amid speculation that she and Caleb, 39, called it quits.

The pair met at an Ohio-based weight loss center where they were both residents. They became engaged in October 2022 and tied the knot that November, while their wedding was featured on the season 4 finale in March.

In February, Tammy left the facility after she reached her goal weight. Their marriage became long-distance when she moved back home to her native Kentucky and Caleb remained in Ohio.

Split rumors began to swirl in early April when Tammy changed her TikTok account ​last name back to “Slaton” after she previously listed it as “Willingham.”

The speculation continued when a post from Caleb’s private Facebook page surfaced online.

“If you were here only for my wife, then please delete me now,” the reality star’s post allegedly read. “We are married by paper only right now. Her decision not mine. It was more than that. I’m hurt, mad, confused and alone even with others around.”

Despite the speculation, neither Tammy nor Caleb have publicly commented on the status of their relationship.

However, Tammy is regularly active on social media and has been flaunting her weight loss in recent posts.

She took to Instagram on Tuesday, June 27, to share a rare, un-edited selfie of her posing in a floral, floor-length dress that hugged her curves.

Shortly after she shared the photo, several of her social media followers rushed to the comments section to applaud Tammy’s progress.

“Where did Tammy go? You look incredible!” one fan wrote. Another added, “Can’t even imagine how much work you’ve had to put in from the place you started, to where you are now. So inspiring to me.”

Fans will likely get an update about Tammy and Caleb’s relationship in the upcoming season. While a premiere date has not yet been announced, Tammy and Amy Slaton were spotted filming in Florida in June.