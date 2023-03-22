1000 Lb. Sisters star Caleb Willingham is known for his relationship with his wife, Tammy Slaton, but the newlyweds actually met while on their respective weight loss journeys.

“I’ve always been a bigger guy, and that’s because I’ve always had a sweet tooth,” Caleb told producers of the hit TLC show during the March 7, 2023, episode. “It’s always been a weakness, especially in times of stress.”

Caleb went on to say that his mother’s passing – when he was just 17 years old – “destroyed” him. He proceeded to gain a lot of weight following her death.

“And my dad, he passed away in 2006. I thought that everything was gonna be over with because at that point, it just seemed like every single person I loved was taken away,” the TLC newbie confessed, detailing that his heaviest weight clocked in at more than 700 pounds. “I was at rock bottom.”

After checking into the Ohio rehab facility known for treating Tammy – who has been in front of the cameras since January 2020 – he lost over 200 pounds and now weighs about 480 pounds.

Caleb later admitted his best friend’s wife found Tammy on social media and seeing her weight loss journey was motivation to get serious about his own health.

“Not just about you, but about this place, in general,” he told his wife during a later scene. “Just hearing about how well somebody was able to. I said, ‘Hey, I can do this too.’”

In her own confessional, Tammy admitted that Caleb’s internet sleuthing “might be a tad bit stalker-ish but I ain’t mad at him.”

While Caleb had been a patient at the facility for nearly a year, he didn’t get to know Tammy until later in his stay as he stayed confined to his room due to health issues.

After sparking a connection, Tammy and Caleb got engaged within one month of dating and tied the knot in a sunflower-themed wedding at the weight loss facility.

Since getting married, Tammy said that the pair “support each other wholeheartedly” in their respective weight loss journeys.

“When he’s having issues with wanting to eat because he’s bored or because he’s an emotional eater, he comes to me and we talk about the situation,” Tammy told Us Weekly in February 2023. “It’s the same for me and I talk to him. We talk about our issues and why we feel this way. We are true partners.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of 1000 Lb. Sisters star Caleb Willingham’s weight loss transformation.