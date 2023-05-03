The show must go on. 1000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Slaton and her estranged husband, Michael Halterman, were spotted outside their divorce hearing with a TV crew.

The former flames reported to a Kentucky courthouse on Wednesday, May 3, and a film crew was also present to capture any drama, according to The Sun.

Amy attended the hearing with sister Amanda Halterman and brother Chris Combs and it was noted that cameras were not allowed inside the courtroom.

According to an eyewitness present, Amy exited the court where she, Chris and Amanda filmed a scene outside after the hearing. Meanwhile, her former partner reportedly evaded all cameras.

In Touch previously confirmed that Michael filed for dissolution of marriage with children from the TLC personality on March 13. Their separation date was listed as February 24, and at the time of the filing, the mill operator also requested a civil restraining order. The order would require them to stay more than 500 feet from each other or each other’s residences. It also barred the reality TV couple from making public statements or social media posts about their divorce. Any communication between Michael and Amy is required to go through a court-approved application.

While the dad of two originally sought temporary joint custody of their young sons, Gage, 2, and Glenn, 10 months, during today’s hearing, it was revealed Michael was seeking permanent joint custody with a modified schedule.

According to their previous temporary agreement, Amy had custody of the kids during the week and Michael had custody of the kids during the weekend, according to The Sun. Michael suggested an alternating schedule where he would be taking care of the kids for as many days of the month as Amy.

He proposed that he would take care of them four days the first week, and three the following; however, Amy reportedly dismissed his proposal as she didn’t want her sons to be confused by the inconsistency.

Amy and Michael were high school sweethearts, who later tied the knot in 2019. After welcoming their first child in November 2020, the pair were considering a step away from the cameras to focus on their family.

“If they cut down my hours, I’ll be probably fine,” Amy told The Sun in February 2022. “I like the crew most, filming can be stressful, you’re there all day and you have to say stuff over and over again. I love the relationship with the crew. But it’s stressful right now, he [Gage] needs a lot of attention.”