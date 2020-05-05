Not fair? Chantel Jimeno (née Everett) has been stuck inside the house with her husband, Pedro Jimeno, and it struck a nerve on the latest episode of the limited series 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined, which aired on Monday, May 4. The TLC alum hinted she’s still upset his mom, Lidia Jimeno, has a bigger abode, while they have to isolate in less space.

“I’m tired of being in the house. It’s so claustrophobic to me,” the TV personality vented. “So we have the kitchen and we have this … um … sofa and the coffee table.” Even though she is grateful to have their own place, it frustrates Chantel, 29, that his mom is doing much better off with a “kitchen, a dining room, a living room and three bedrooms.”

Pedro, 28, explained it doesn’t cost as much to purchase a property in the Dominican Republic. “That’s 10 percent the price we pay here,” he replied.

TLC

As viewers may recall, this is not the first time she’s addressed this issue. After Pedro got his green card and started working, he began sending gifts and money back home to his family, which ended up causing turmoil in his marriage. Chantel was upset because Pedro was sending them enough to live in a bigger house than they have.

Despite the hardships they are facing as a couple, Pedro and Chantel have both found ways to look at the bright side amid the quarantine. “Being stuck at home with Pedro is actually really nice even though he’s doing his gaming and I’m doing my [nursing school] homework. Just being in the same area with somebody even if you’re doing different things is nice,” she said.

Courtesy of Pedro Jimeno/Instagram

Pedro had been doing the grocery runs, and the highlight of their day was getting to chat with their loved ones. He hopped on FaceTime with his mom and she video chatted with her mom and sister, even dancing to have fun and let off some steam. “Pedro has a new camera and he loves taking pictures,” she also shared about his new hobby.

At least they are making the best of it — or trying to!

90 Day Fiancé: Self Quarantined airs on TLC Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

