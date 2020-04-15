What a journey it’s been! 90 Day Fiancé star Chantel Jimeno (née Everett) has gone through her fair share of highs and lows throughout the course of her rollercoaster relationship with husband, Pedro Jimeno. The TV personality reflected on the drama via Instagram, while asking fans to share their favorite moments from the hit reality show and spinoff, The Family Chantel.

“What a trainwreck … but I can’t stop watching,” one social media user replied to the reality star’s post shared on April 13. “I know I lived it [woozy face emoji],” the 29-year-old wrote in response, admitting it’s been just as overwhelming for her to process.

Courtesy of Chantel Jimeno/Instagram

Chantel also addressed how appreciative she was to have Pedro’s support after her heated dispute with Coraima Morla. “When Pedro piggybacked you at the end of the season, I thought it was sweet that he made you take off your heels. He wanted you to feel happy and more comfortable,” one person commented. “I really needed him then,” the TLC alum replied. The drama popped off between the ladies after Coraima got a little too close for comfort with Pedro on a previous episode.

Coraima is good pals with his sister, Nicole Jimeno, which led to more animosity between their families. Tension reached a boiling point after Pedro’s visit to the Dominican Republic, because he was getting awfully flirty while dancing with Coraima. Nicole also seemed to give the seal of approval for Pedro to go after Coraima, and Coraima made it clear she thought Pedro was a total catch.

“Every time when Pedro tries to take me out dancing or something, it’s just etched in my mind,” Chantel said about the incident during a confessional. “To hear those things come out of her mouth was really, really hard for me and I lost control.”

Courtesy of Pedro Jimeno/Instagram

Another person praised Chantel for defending her actions amidst the family drama. “I like when you stood up for yourself, it’s not always easy when you marry someone from another culture,” they wrote. “It is hard to stand up for yourself when you feel like nobody is in your corner, but I have learned if you don’t stand up for yourself maybe no one will,” Chantel shared.

TLC has yet to make an official announcement about season 2 of The Family Chantel, but it’s clear fans are ready for more!