Making moves. Jana Duggar first found reality TV fame after starring on 19 Kids and Counting, which aired on TLC from 2008 to 2015. She also starred on the show’s spinoff, Counting On, which premiered on the network in December 2015 and followed the older Duggar children as they navigated the next steps in life. Now that both shows are permanently off the air, fans are wondering what the former reality personality does for a living. Keep reading to find out details about Jana Duggar’s career, how she makes money and more.

What Does Jana Duggar Do for a Living?

Jana once listed her career as a “home remodeler” in her Instagram bio and has racked up an impressive net worth of $400,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Though she no longer calls herself a remodeler in her social media bio, the eldest Duggar daughter seemingly still works on home renovation projects both big and small, and appears to love all things gardening.

Jana Duggar/Instagram

“Turning these wood scraps into something I can use for my next project!” she captioned a March 2022 Instagram post, which shows Jana sitting on the floor – in jeans, no less! – next to a pile of wood and some tools.

Additionally, the Counting On alum posted a video on her YouTube channel showing her and her brothers remodeling their parents’ bedroom, as well as a video that captured her growing her first pineapples.

Jana Duggar Is a Pianist

In 2015, Jana and her twin, John-David, celebrated their 25th birthday at a favorite restaurant of theirs (Cracker Barrel, for the record!). Parents Jim Bob and Michelle marked the occasion on Facebook and gave the scoop on the twins’ professional lives.

“John just finished up his pilot’s license and is staying busy with construction and police work,” they wrote at the time. “Jana is a concert pianist and is involved in many ministries. We are so blessed to have such wonderful daughters and sons! Happy 25th, Jana and John!”

In light of the parents’ post, Facebook commenters were quick to question whether Jana was musically inclined.

“As a trained musician myself I would like to know where Jana has studied music, and what degrees (if any) she holds,” one commenter wrote. “I’m sure that she is a fine pianist, but playing at the local church … does not make one a concert pianist. Duggars… let’s be honest and not try to make the kids into things they are not.”

“Concert pianist?” wrote another. “Let them go be free. 25 is no age to share a room with toddlers. Stop stunting their lives.”

Indeed, many of the comments on the post accused the elder Duggars of limiting the kids’ career prospects — especially since Jana has become the de facto nanny to her youngest siblings and her nieces and nephews as her brothers and sisters get married and employed.

Jana Duggar Is an Author

Jana and her sisters – Jinger Vuolo, Jill Dillard and Jessa Seewald – co-authored Growing Up Duggar, which hit shelves in March 2014.

Is Jana Duggar Married?

While Jana is not married, the “Cinderella Duggar” became optimistic for her own happily-ever-after when rumors of her courtship with Nebraska pilot Stephen Wissmann surfaced in early 2021, although the pair’s relationship seemingly fizzled out by September the same year.

“I know how it feels to wait for ‘Prince Charming’ to come along,” she once told Crown of Beauty Magazine. “I’m still waiting. Waiting is not always easy, especially in those times when all the married siblings are getting together and you can’t go along because you’re not part of ‘that’ group.”

However, she didn’t wallow in despair at the thought. “I’ve found that when I’m having a hard or discouraging day, I try to look for ways to bless or serve someone else,” she added. “And in turn, it usually blesses and encourages me!”

Jana Duggar’s Legal Troubles

Jana was formally charged on December 10, 2021, with endangering the welfare of a minor. The charge was initially filed on September 10 for an incident that allegedly happened one day prior. She later pleaded guilty to the charge and was ordered to pay $880 in fines and fees, after which the case was settled and adjudicated, In Touch confirmed on January 5, 2022.

Jana revealed in a December 2021 post on her Instagram Stories that she was babysitting when “one of the children wandered outside alone” on September 9. A passerby had spotted the child and called the police. The child was unharmed.

“It all happened so quickly and was scary. I am grateful for law enforcement and those who protect and serve our community,” she wrote at the time. “In the end, I was just upset at myself that it had happened at all but so thankful it all ended safely and that’s truly what mattered the most to me.”