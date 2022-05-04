‘19 Kids and Counting’ Star Jed Duggar and Wife Katey Welcome Baby Boy: Truett’s Cutest Photos So Far

It’s a boy! 19 Kids and Counting alum Jedidiah Duggar and wife Katey Duggar (née Nakatsu) welcomed their first child together in May 2022.

“He’s here!” Jed shared via Instagram on May 3 alongside a series of sweet family photos from their hospital room. “We love you so much, baby True!”

Courtesy of Jed Duggar/Instagram

The happy couple welcomed Truett Oliver Duggar on Monday, May 2, at 6:34 pm. The youngest Duggar weighed in at 8 lb 5 oz and was 20.5 inches long.

The former TLC star went on to explain the meaning behind his son’s name. He shared that Truett means “warrior for Christ” and Oliver means “peace.”

In a YouTube video documenting their birth story, which the new parents shared to their channel, Katey can be heard telling her husband that she’s “full of emotions.”

“I’m excited we get to do this together,” Truett’s mom said on the way to the hospital.

Jed and Katey tied the knot in a surprise ceremony in April 2021, after just one year of courting.

“For a long time, I have prayed for my future spouse, not knowing who that person would be,” Jed shared in his announcement at the time. “God answered my prayers far beyond what I could have ever imagined in Katey!”

“We have enjoyed quietly developing our relationship over the past year and every moment together has been amazing! I’m so grateful God brought Katey into my life and excited to share with you all that today she became my wife,” he added.

That September, the pair made another big announcement when they shared that they were expecting their first child.

“She tested positive but not for COVID,” the former TLC star wrote via Instagram in September 2021 alongside a photo of the pair kissing while Katey held a sign that read, “And then there were [three].”

“I have been feeling kinda funny for the past few weeks,” Katey explained in video the couple shared to YouTube at the time of their announcement. “I have been having cramping, bloating, just different things that have been odd … I need to take a pregnancy test.”

After taking the test in a Walmart bathroom, the pair began “screaming in the parking lot” after the results came back positive.

Scroll down to see the adorable photos of baby Truett.