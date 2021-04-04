Congrats! Counting On star Jedidiah “Jed” Duggar married Katey Nakatsu after one year of courting. The couple tied the knot in a surprise wedding ceremony on April 3, just one month after they sparked engagement rumors.

Courtesy Jed Duggar/Instagram

“For a long time, I have prayed for my future spouse, not knowing who that person would be. God answered my prayers far beyond what I could have ever imagined in Katey!” Jed, 22, wrote in his announcement via Instagram. “We have enjoyed quietly developing our relationship over the past year and every moment together has been amazing! I’m so grateful God brought Katey into my life and excited to share with you all that today she became my wife! Katey, the thought of sharing the rest of my life with you makes me the happiest man in the world! I love you so much!! ❤️ #happilyeverafter.”

The couple tied the knot in an outdoor ceremony in Arkansas, Hello reported. Jed’s twin brother, Jeremiah Duggar, was his best man and Katey’s sister was her maid of honor. Many of the reality star’s famous family members were in attendance. Rumors of their engagement and upcoming nuptials were sparked in March after the podcast “Without A Crystal Ball” claimed Jed has been “courting a woman” privately for “quite some time.”

Jed is the tenth child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar and was recently romantically linked to Kendra Duggar (née Caldwell)’s sister Lauren Caldwell.

Lauren moved on with Titus Hall, but they seemingly called off their engagement after announcing their big news in October 2020. In December, fans noticed their adorable beach engagement photos were deleted from the Caldwell family’s official Instagram account, as well as Kendra and husband Joseph Duggar’s shared page.

While it seems Lauren is still looking for her Mr. Right, Jed prepared to walk down the aisle with Katey. This marked the second Duggar family wedding in 2021. Justin Duggar, who is the 14th child in the large brood, married fiancée Claire Spivey on February 26.

After their special ceremony, Justin gushed over his new bride by sharing a birthday tribute via Instagram. “Happy birthday to my beautiful wife!” he posted on February 28, just two days after they got hitched. “I’m so thankful to have married my best friend! I love you so much.”

Congrats to the Duggar newlyweds!