Breaking her silence? The Family Chantel star Nicole Jimeno seemingly reacted after shading her brother Pedro Jimeno’s estranged wife, Chantel Everett.

Nicole, 26, took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, August 2, to re-share a text post that read, “Everybody loves how real I am until I say some s–t they don’t like.”

The TLC star implied that she relates to the post by writing, “Sorry, not sorry.”

Nicole shared the cryptic Instagram Stories post one day after she slammed Chantel, 31, during the Monday, August 1, episode of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff.

During the episode, Nicole and Pedro’s mother, Lidia Jimeno, told her about a surprise visit she received from Chantel.

“She came here because of her problems with Pedro,” Lidia recalled. “She says that Pedro is not paying attention to her, that he’s only working, working, working. That they don’t do anything together.”

Nicole responded, “But I don’t understand. Why does she think you can help her now if she’s never tried to have a relationship with you or anything?”

“Because she understands that now I am useful to her,” Lidia explained. The mother of two added that after listening to Chantel’s side of the story, she asked Pedro, 30, recount the drama from his perspective. Lidia then told Nicole about the “scene” that Chantel made in front of Pedro’s coworkers at a happy hour event.

“Why doesn’t he divorce that woman?” Nicole asked.

The former beauty pageant contestant then weighed in on why she thought Chantel had an issue with Pedro working so much as he tries to advance in his career as a real estate agent. “For fear he would leave her. She wants to have a partner where she is the star. Where she is everything and where the man is always there behind her like this,” she said. “[Following] after her, like an idiot. And unfortunately, Pedro is not that type of man. Pedro is a very hardworking man.”

Later in the conversation, Nicole predicted that Chantel and Pedro’s marriage wouldn’t last. “I always told you that their marriage will go to s—t,” she said. Lidia then asked Nicole if she wanted to see Pedro, whom she was estranged from at the time, before he booked a flight to the Dominican Republic to confront Chantel.

“Of course! I’m going to support my brother,” Nicole said. “And I’m going to support him so he gets divorced. If he wants to divorce tomorrow, tomorrow we find him a lawyer and we will divorce him from here.”

The episode was filmed before Pedro filed for divorce from Chantel on May 27. In the filing, the TV personality said that their marriage was “irretrievably broken,” according to court documents obtained by In Touch. The paperwork also revealed that the pair separated on April 27.

On July 7, Chantel filed a response and claimed Pedro had cheated on her during their marriage. She cited the reasons for their split as “adultery by the petitioner” as well as “cruel treatment” from Pedro, including “physical domestic violence, as well as mental pain.” The Georgia native also claimed their marriage is “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.