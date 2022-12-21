Rocky road? Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans and husband David Eason have fans wondering about the status of their marriage after a string of cryptic social media posts. Keep reading to find out if Jenelle and David are still together.

When Did Teen Mom 2’s Jenelle and David Meet?

After ending her engagement to ex Nathan Griffith, Jenelle moved on with David. The pair met on Tinder and made their relationship Instagram official in September 2015.

One year later, the North Carolina couple announced they were expecting their first child together. Daughter Ensley Jolie Eason was born in January 2017. The following month, David asked the reality star to be his wife.

“We’ve decided on forever! #PerfectTiming,” Jenelle announced via Instagram that February. They tied the knot in September 2017 at their home in Riegelwood, North Carolina.

Did Teen Mom 2’s Jenelle and David Break Up?

While fans got to watch the couple’s relationship unfold on MTV, David was fired from the show after a string of homophobic messages posted via Twitter in 2018. The chaos continued after Jenelle accused her husband of breaking her collarbone during a tear-filled 911 call in October 2018.

“My name is Jenelle Eason … and my husband, he just assaulted me,” she can be heard telling the dispatcher in a clip released by TMZ. “He pinned me down on the ground … in the yard and I think I heard my f–king collarbone crack. I can’t move my arm,” she said, adding that David had been drinking at the time of the alleged incident.

Days after the ordeal, Jenelle told E! News that the whole thing was a “drunk and dramatic misunderstanding.”

“Everything is great…We are totally fine,” she said at the time. “We are feeling fine, just taking time off social media … to focus on ourselves and our family.”

Jenelle was let go from the long-running reality series in May 2019 and confirmed the couple’s split in October of that year.

“The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process,” she announced at the time. However, just five months later the pair decided to give their marriage another shot.

Are Teen Mom 2’s Jenelle and David Still Together?

Jenelle and David’s relationship appears to be on the rocks as eagle-eyed fans noticed the former reality star calling out her husband on Facebook for blocking her phone number on December 11.

The following week, the Read Between the Lines author seemingly accused him of ruining her birthday.

“I don’t want to explain but just know that my birthday was ruined because of a narcissistic a–hole,” Jenelle wrote via Instagram Story on December 19. “My kids and Maryssa are the best, and I couldn’t have asked for better kids.”

However, while Jenelle appeared to be bashing David, he took to his own social media to wish his wife a happy 31st birthday.

“Happ birthday to the love of my life [sic],” he wrote alongside a photo of the pair. “You are the most amazing person in the whole world, please don’t ever change babe!”

While it’s unclear where the pair currently stand, Jenelle opened up about being “fed up” with her husband’s lack of income during a cameo on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter in September 2022.

“Me and David, we haven’t been getting along lately. It’s been on and off,” she told former costar Briana DeJesus. “Everyone knows he doesn’t have a job. It’s like, I’m sitting here providing for everyone, for years, and it’s still the same!”

She went on to add that she was “giving him a cold shoulder,” and that they had been communicating via text rather than talking in person.

How Many Kids Does Teen Mom 2’s Jenelle Evans Have?

In addition to daughter Ensley, whom she shares with her husband, Jenelle is also mother to son Jace, born in August 2009, and son Kaiser – whom she shares with Nathan – born in June 2014. While Jace’s father is Jenelle’s high school boyfriend Andrew Lewis, he is raised by his grandmother Barbara Evans.

In addition to her three children, Jenelle is also stepmom to David’s kids Maryssa and Kaden from previous relationships.