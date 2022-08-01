Not on good terms. Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Eason (née Evans) has a complicated relationship with her mom, Barbara Evans, as she accused her mother of being a “toxic” parent. Keep reading to find out where Barbara is today amid their feud and what caused their rift.

Where Is Jenelle Evans’ Mom, Barbara Evans, Today?

After living in Massachusetts, Barbara retired and is now living in Oak Island, North Carolina.

Why Are Jenelle Evans and Her Mom, Barbara Evans, Feuding?

The former MTV star claimed in a July 2022 Instagram post that Barbara failed to “acknowledge” Jenelle’s “accomplishments,” adding that “[it] sucks.”

“And I just keep my mouth shut,” Jenelle said in the caption of her video post. “I have been the happiest I’ve ever been in my life.”

Jenelle calling Barbara “toxic” stems from several messages Jenelle says she received that claimed Barbara was talking badly of her daughter behind her back.

Courtesy of Jenelle Evans/Instagram

Another possible source of conflict for the mother-daughter pair was when Barbara reunited with the cast of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant and referenced Jenelle in advice to the other mothers.

“Do not get sucked into fame, because it will ruin your life. That’s what happened to Farrah. She’s a f–king mess,” she said. “Even Jenelle, she spent so much money buying cars, boats, everything for her boyfriends. What are you f–king nuts?”

Inside Jenelle Evans and Mom Barbara Evans’ Ups and Downs

The two were previously at odds over the custody over Jenelle’s son Jace, whom Jenelle shares with ex Andrew Lewis, after Barbara claimed to TMZ that she had “full custody” of Jace before the mom of three denied that on TikTok in January 2021.

“Now she’s trying to make me look like a dumbass,” Jenelle, who also shares son Kaiser with ex Nathan Griffith, said at the time. “Now, she’s taking it all back.”

And while Barbara also previously butted heads with Jenelle’s husband, David Eason, with whom Jenelle shares daughter Ensley, the 16 & Pregnant alum told In Touch in April 2020 that the two “currently have no issue with each other.”

In Touch previously reached out to Barbara for comment regarding Jenelle’s claims of a “toxic” relationship but did not immediately hear back before publication.