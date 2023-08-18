It seems all is forgiven on The Land as Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans and husband David Eason have jetted off on a couple’s getaway just one week after she opened up about feeling “stuck” in her marriage.

Jenelle, 31, took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, August 17, to share a quick video of her husband driving through an In-n-Out parking lot. Fans were quick to point out that there are no In-n-Out restaurants in North Carolina, where the couple resides, nor are there any locations east of Texas.

While it’s unclear where exactly Jenelle and David, 35, have jetted off to, their getaway took fans by surprise as just one week prior, Jenelle was publicly mentioned needing space from her husband.

“Being around negative energy everyday all day is getting exhausting. I need to force myself to have friends because at this point I’m making myself introverted,” the mother of three shared via Facebook on August 11, before David chimed in, writing, “Yes get friends, give me space. I like to be alone!”

Courtesy of Jenelle Evans/Instagram

“If you like to be alone stop begging me to be around me,” she responded. “I have gave you space when I went alone to the beach this weekend, doing my errands alone. It’s been amazing!”

The former reality TV star and her family hit another bump in the road on Tuesday, August 15, when her eldest son, Jace, was reported missing.

According to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Department, Jace, 14, was reported missing after getting into an argument with a teacher and was last seen leaving school around 2:45 p.m. At the time, Jenelle’s son was reportedly wearing a gray sweatshirt, with the writing “Classical Charter Schools of America.” According to a police report obtained by In Touch, officers received a tip that Jace was “in the trees behind the school building” per his location on Snapchat, despite Jenelle originally claiming Jace was acting out because she had taken his phone away.

“My son was not found ‘because of Snapchat,’” Jenelle shared via Facebook the following day, directly contradicting the police report. “There are a lot of rumors going around about what happened. I would like to take this time to give my son privacy and appreciate if the public would do the same.”

Just six months prior, the 16 & Pregnant was granted full custody of her teenage son after a decade-long battle with her mother, Barbara Evans, after originally signing away her parental rights when Jace was an infant. The custody arrangement was official when the mother-daughter duo signed papers on March 16.

“My mom and I decided together to grant full custody back to me because we want to build our relationship back as mother and daughter,” Jenelle announced at the time. “Also, my mother agrees it’s time for Jace to be back with his siblings and living with a mother and father. She also thinks it’s important for Jace to be around a father figure to learn ‘boy things’ and have ‘men talk.’”