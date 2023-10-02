Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans is being investigated by Child Protective Services (CPS) after her son Jace Evans was checked into the hospital after being reported missing for the third time, In Touch can confirm.

“CPS got involved when Jace was checked into [the] hospital,” Jenelle’s manager exclusively confirms to In Touch. “Jace is still in the hospital yes, they are doing a mental health evaluation.”

Jenelle’s 14-year-old son — who she shares with ex Andrew Lewis — was reported missing for the third time on September 28. Jenelle told authorities that her teenage son snuck out of a window in their home and noted he didn’t have his cell phone with him, according to TMZ.

The Teen Mom star shared an update two days later, telling her social media followers that Jace had been located.

“I just want privacy for me and my family right now,” Jenelle said in a video clip on September 30. “He’s safe but that’s not the point of this video. I just kind of want to keep my content away from the drama right now, kay?”

This marked the third time that Jace has run away from his family home, where he lives with mom Jenelle, stepdad David Eason and younger siblings Kaiser and Ensley. Jace was first reported missing on August 15 by Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Department after being seen leaving school around 2:45 p.m. He was eventually located “in the trees behind the school building” per his location on Snapchat.

Weeks later, Jace was reported missing again on August 28. Jenelle contacted the police after being concerned about not hearing from her son for several hours. Jace was later found at a gas station about 10 minutes away from their home.

“Jenelle is a momma bear raising a teenage boy. Jace likes exploring his extensive property that has woods, lakes,” the reality TV star’s manager, August Keen, said in a statement to In Touch following Jace’s second disappearance. “He decided to explore too far. Jenelle got worried and called the police after he didn’t come back before it became dark.”

After Jace’s first and second disappearances, Jenelle shared she was “getting a lot of hate” and “a lot of comments,” adding that her son’s actions were “being pinned against” her in a TikTok video posted on August 30.

While she didn’t delve deep into the subject, she implied she found inappropriate content on her son’s cellphone. “I will say one thing: Monitor your kids’ phones,” she told her followers in the video clip. “Because, you know, I monitor my kid’s phone, and sometimes they get in trouble. Sometimes they get it taken away for consequences to their actions, right?”

She also implied that “there was a big reason why” her mother, Barbara Evans, gave her back full custody of Jace in March. “My son has been having a hard time for the past two, three years,” she continued. “None of this has gone public because we’re trying to keep his privacy — me and my mom.”