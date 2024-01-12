Teen Mom alum David Eason’s child abuse misdemeanor case has been moved to superior court, indicating that it was possibly upgraded to a felony during his latest court appearance amid claims he abused his stepson, Jace Evans, In Touch can confirm.

Eason, 35, appeared in Columbus Superior Court on Wednesday, January 10, and was indicted on child abuse charges for the alleged September 2023 attack on his stepson, 14, according to a court spokesperson. “They found enough evidence to take his case out of district court, where misdemeanors are held, and bring it to superior,” the court clerk confirmed to In Touch of Jenelle Evans’ husband.

Eason was charged with misdemeanor child abuse on October 26, 2023, following Jenelle’s son’s third runaway attempt on September 28, 2023. The teen reportedly told his grandmother, Barbara Evans, that he ran away because Eason allegedly assaulted him.

In Touch confirmed on October 2, 2023, that Jace had been recovered by authorities and was hospitalized for a “mental health evaluation.” During the hospital stay, sources told TMZ two days later that Jenelle, 31, and her husband were under investigation by CPS after visible marks were found on Jace’s neck and arm.

The alleged assault is believed to have happened at someone else’s home, according to the outlet. A Ring camera on the property “captured the incident” and was taken by CPS and police amid the investigation.

David was accused of “willingly harming” and inflicting physical injury to Jace that caused “marks on the right arm and left and right side of the neck,” according to legal documents obtained by In Touch on October 26, 2023. The documents also claimed that Jace’s injuries were not inflicted by “accidental means.”

Despite the harsh accusations, Jenelle — who wed Eason in 2017 — has stayed by her man’s side. Hours after David was charged, the Teen Mom alum took to social media to slam police for their “one-sided” investigation.

“They didn’t conduct interviews. Didn’t ask any information from the parents,” she ranted in a lengthy Instagram Story. “This seems like a very bias situation like every time before. I trusted the detective with all my heart. Forgot you can’t trust cops. Silly me. I do not trust anyone around me. Going MIA for a while.”

Jenelle was reportedly hit with a gag order as part of the Child Protective Services case as her posts in support of David caused the teenager grief, a source told The U.S. Sun in December 2023. As part of the order, the MTV personality is barred from making public comments surrounding the court case.

Jace – whom Jenelle shares with ex Andrew Lewis – had run away two times from the reality TV star’s home before the incident that led to his hospitalization. He was first reported missing on August 15, 2023, by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Department after he was seen leaving school around 2:45 p.m. and didn’t return home. Jace was later located “in the trees behind the school building,” according to his location on Snapchat.

He disappeared again days later on August 28, when Jenelle reported him missing and contacted the police after she hadn’t heard from her son for several hours. Jace was later found at a gas station about 10 minutes away from their home.