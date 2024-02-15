Teen Mom alum Jenelle Evans revealed that Child Protective Services (CPS) dropped its case against her and husband David Eason following her son Jace Evans’ multiple run away attempts.

“I have some good news and I’m kind of shaking right now from anxiety,” Jenelle, 32, began in a TikTok video shared on Thursday, February 15. “All allegations against me and my husband have been officially dropped.”

She explained that “CPS took a voluntary dismissal,” adding that she initially wanted to keep the matter out of the spotlight. “I wasn’t going to share this information. I was actually gonna keep it private and just kind of give a vague statement,” the MTV alum told her followers. “But right now, I need to control the narrative now that this case has been dropped.”

“I’m focusing on Jace’s mental health and I want to focus solely on his mental health right now,” Jenelle continued, noting that she wouldn’t share any more “details about what happened pertaining to the case.”

However, Jenelle did assure her fans that she will eventually reveal what happened. The North Carolina native then explained that “someone is already leaking information to the media,” which is why she shared the news. While Jenelle wasn’t positive who leaked the information, she said it was likely Jace’s father, Andrew Lewis, or her mother, Barbara Evans, because they are the “only two people who knew the information.”

“I’d appreciate it if everyone respects my son’s privacy so he can get his mental health in check,” she continued. “Just know that I am super happy. I feel like this is unreal. Still hasn’t hit me yet.”

Jenelle concluded the message by thanking those who “supported” her throughout the situation. “I appreciate it. And now I feel like I can move on with my life,” she said.

Jace, 14, was first reported missing in mid-August 2023, while he went missing for a second time and was found at a gas station near the family’s home two weeks later. The teen’s problems continued when he snuck out of a window in September 2023. After he was found following his third runaway attempt, Jace began living with Barbara, 70, in October 2023 after he accused David, 35, of assault. Jenelle denied the allegations made against her husband in a social media post, though David was later charged with misdemeanor child abuse.

The father of three was indicted on child abuse charges during a hearing on January 10. “They found enough evidence to take his case out of district court, where misdemeanors are held, and bring it to superior,” a court clerk confirmed to In Touch at the time.

Courtesy of Jenelle Evans/Instagram

Despite being removed from Jenelle and David’s home, Jace continued his runaway attempts when he left Barbara’s home in November 2023. He was later found and was placed in CPS care.

While it’s not clear who Jace has been living with, a source told The Ashley that his living situation was “temporary” as of January 16. “Jace has to be monitored 24/7,” an insider explained to the outlet at the time. “So far, [the caretaker] has followed the [CPS] rules, and there have been no issues. Jace is actually doing well.”

The source also shared that there were “plans for Jace to go to another place long-term,” adding that “he is out on the condition that he abides by all of the rules, and so does [his caretaker].”