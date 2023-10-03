Teen Mom alum Jenelle Evans quickly shut down claims that husband David Eason “assaulted” her 14-year-old son, Jace Evans, after the teen’s latest runaway attempt. Taking to X – formerly Twitter – on Monday, October 2 after In Touch confirmed Jace was in the hospital following his September 28 runaway attempt, Jenelle, 31, clapped back when a follower told her to leave her husband, 35.

“This isn’t about David whether you want to blame him or not,” Jenelle said, alluding to Jace’s reported claims of abuse at his stepfather’s hands, before taking aim at mother Barbara Evans. “My mom says a lot of untrue things lately to everyone about me but wanted me to have custody? Imagine what you don’t hear from my side,” she continued. As Teen Mom fans know, Barbara had custody of Jace until Jenelle regained parental control from her in March.

In a separate post, Jenelle doubled down on her claims that Barbara, 65, was “using police to falsely report,” alleging that her mother was “just trying to make us look bad as a family. There are multiple people involved in this situation and they know the truth, and so does God.” The Teen Mom alum concluded by claiming that her mother hasn’t tried to speak or visit with the children “since July,” telling followers that she has remained “so confused” as her son’s runaway attempts have escalated. In the midst of Jace’s third missing person’s report, Jenelle is now the subject of a Child Protective Services (CPS) investigation, In Touch confirmed.

“CPS got involved when Jace was checked into [the] hospital,” Jenelle’s manager exclusively confirmed to In Touch. “Jace is still in the hospital yes, they are doing a mental health evaluation.”

Further lamenting in her Twitter rant, Jenelle concluded, “Wish I had one parent that was stable enough to talk to.”

The reality TV alum’s defense of her husband and claims about her mother come just hours after reports surfaced that Jace ran away from home for the third time in two months due to treatment he faced at home. Four days after he was initially reported missing, a Columbus County Police incident report obtained by The Ashley claimed that authorities were sent to Barbara’s home after Jenelle called 911 at about 11:30 p.m. Jenelle was under the impression that her son was hiding with Barbara, according to the report.

“Made contact with Barbara who advised [Jace] was not at the residence…” the police report stated, with authorities having determined that the teen was not in her home. “She advised that she had spoken to [Jace] earlier in the evening when he called from an unknown number and told her about being assaulted by David Eason and that he ran away and was hiding.” The report further detailed that Jace asked his grandmother to pick him up, but she communicated that she was unable to due to “ongoing legal and custody issues.”

The September incident involving Jace – who Jenelle shares with ex Andrew Lewis – is the latest in a string of runaway attempts. He was reported missing for the first time on August 15 by the Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Department, having left school at about 2:45 p.m. – he was located shortly thereafter “in the trees behind the school building,” with his Snapchat giving away his location.

Shortly after his first disappearance, Jenelle took to social media to slam her mother for publicly commenting on the incident. “Cut my own mother off again, and she has to keep going with the articles,” Jenelle wrote on Facebook. “Doesn’t call to check up, doesn’t ask me how he is, but talks to TMZ to give updates she knows nothing about.” She didn’t specify what “updates” Barbara had offered, but seemingly alluded to her mother’s comments to TMZ about Jace reportedly being taken off his ADHD medication.

By August 28, Jace was reported missing a second time by his mother, who hadn’t heard from him in a number of hours. He was located at a gas station a short distance away from the family home.