Fans met Jenelle Evans on 16 and Pregnant in 2010 when she was expecting son Jace Vahn during her senior year of high school. More than a decade later, the MTV star is married with three children.

Jenelle Evans’ Son Jace Vahn

Jenelle welcomed Jace with ex-boyfriend Andrew Lewis in August 2009. Though he made appearances on the show, Andrew and Jenelle split shortly after ​Jace’s birth. He was not an active parent in Jace’s life, but he would write and call his son from time to time.

The reality star’s mother, ​Barbara Evans, gained full custody of Jace in 2010 after she signed over her rights. Jenelle and her mom had a rocky relationship for more than a decade as they fought over who should primarily care for the young boy.

In 2023, Jenelle regained primary custody of Jace.

“My mom and I decided together to grant full custody back to me because we want to build our relationship back as mother and daughter,” Jenelle told Us Weekly that March. “Also, my mother agrees it’s time for Jace to be back with his siblings and living with a mother and father. She also thinks it’s important for Jace to be around a father figure to learn ‘boy things’ and have ‘men talk.’”

One month later, Andrew begged his ex to let his son “see him” in a rare radio interview.

“Let me talk to him. Give me something. … This is no more MTV bulls–t, this is reality. Stop living on cloud nine and fall the f–k down to reality, ok?” he said in April 2023. “That’s where I’ve been. You have not. I’m not trying to be rude to you, I just want to let you know. Please, let me see Jace. That’s all. That’s all I ever wanted.”

What Happened to Jenelle’s Son Jace?

Jace was reported as a runaway on August 15, 2023, the Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Department confirmed. In Touch confirmed he was found later that day, ​and Jenelle broke her silence on the matter ​shortly thereafter

“As a boy mom, kids can act up and rebel as I’m sure the majority of us all once did as kids too. Jace, got in trouble at school, we decided to take his phone away and that’s when he decided to run off,” she said. “Jace is a good kid and we’re not dealing with anything that most families don’t deal with while raising children … This is a teenage boy being a teenager mad that we decided to take his phone away.”

Jenelle Evans’ Son Kaiser Orion Griffith

Jenelle gave birth to her second child on June 30, 2014, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith.

The former couple decided to break up almost one year after welcoming Kaiser in August 2015, and went through a five-year custody battle.

Jenelle and Nathan exclusively revealed to In Touch they were “glad” to come to a custody agreement in October 2020.

“I am glad both parties can settle outside of court instead of fighting. I feel like coparenting at such a young age is scary and hard to cope with,” she told In ​Touch at the time. “Not everyone is going to get along to begin with. Everyone has a little space to grow and super glad we can all be on the same page now. Kaiser is a lot more happy and it’s a very positive change.”

The Read Between the Lines author gained primary physical custody of Kaiser, while Nathan got him every other weekend.

Jenelle Evans’ Daughter Ensley

Jenelle and husband David Eason welcomed daughter Ensley Jolie Eason in January 2017 – they wed eight months later.

The pair were under fire after David shot their dog, Nugget, to death in May 2019 after the animal bit their then-two-year-old in the face. His actions resulted in Jenelle’s firing from MTV, and she lost temporary custody of Ensley and Kaiser. She regained custody of her two youngest children in July 2019.

Are Jenelle Evans and David Eason Still Married?

Jenelle publicly admitted she felt “stuck” in her marriage to David in August 2023.

“Being around negative energy everyday all day is getting exhausting. I need to force myself to have friends because at this point, I’m making myself introverted,” she shared via Facebook on August 11.

David responded in the comments section, “Yes get friends, give me space. I like to be alone!”

The following day, she revealed she had “depression” because of David and accused him of stealing money from her.

“Stolen debit cards, name calling, buying every toy you want in life and asking for another motorcycle for weeks now, planning and paying for all family trips, having lots of ‘fun’ IN MY OWN HOUSE when I was in [Tennessee] (2019) that I pay for,” she wrote on the social network, adding, “not coming home until late hours, hearing ‘no one likes you, that’s why you don’t have friends’ on top of lots of other negative things, constantly pushing you off of me because I don’t want you to touch me.”