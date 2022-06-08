Hot Mama! See ‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum Jenelle Evans’ Sexiest Bikini Photos

Bikini babe! Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans has proven that she knows how to rock a bikini. Whether she’s soaking up the sun by her pool or making fun dance TikTok videos, Jenelle often spends her free time in swimsuits.

In October 2021, the MTV alum shared a video that captured her performing a choreographed dance with her daughter, Ensley. Jenelle flaunted her physique while wearing a rainbow bikini, while she spun around to give her social media followers a good look at her entire figure.

She shares Ensley with husband David Eason. Jenelle is also the mother to sons Jace and Kaiser from previous relationships.

The former reality star has never been shy about showing off her body online. Jenelle previously joined OnlyFans in May 2022. The North Carolina native announced her latest career endeavor by sharing a selfie with an upside-down smiley face emoji over a link to her OnlyFans profile via her Instagram Story.

“Known for being on MTV from 2009-2020. Popular Social Media Influencer on all platforms,” her OnlyFans bio reads. Teen Mom fans can subscribe for $20 per month to see the mother of three’s private posts.

Despite being proud of her body, Jenelle has been open about her insecurities regarding her figure in the past. In April 2021, the TV personality responded to a troll’s comment about her weight and pointed out she used to be thinner. She addressed the critic in a TikTok video and explained that she was “totally insecure” at her lower weight and is “happy” with her body now.

“Back in 2015 I started gaining weight and also I was being cheated on,” she explained in the clip while sharing throwback photos of herself. “And this is when I was feeling totally insecure and feeling like I needed to something about my body or I wouldn’t be loved.”

“So I started going to the gym. Like damn, I looked good … but was I happy? No,” she said at the time.

She’s also opened up about how she dropped weight in September 2021. “Eating healthier lately! Cut out a lot of fast food, soda, and bread,” she wrote alongside photos of her wearing a bikini on Instagram. “I haven’t been trying, but I am losing weight without working out! Feeling great lately. Focusing more on my mental health and body has been more than amazing and very rewarding in my opinion.”

Keep scrolling to see some of Jenelle’s best bikini looks.