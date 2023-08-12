The battle between Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans and her husband, David Eason, is heating up as the former reality star took to social media accusing David of stealing from her and hints at infidelity.

“You’re right David Eason, I have depression because of you. I’ve been mentioning my feelings to the public for a few days now,” Jenelle, 31, wrote via Facebook on Saturday, August 12. “Stolen debit cards, name calling, buying every toy you want in life and asking for another motorcycle for weeks now, planning and paying for all family trips, having lots of ‘fun’ IN MY OWN HOUSE when I was in [Tennessee] (2019) that I pay for, not coming home until late hours, hearing ‘no one likes you, that’s why you don’t have friends’ on top of lots of other negative things, constantly pushing you off of me because I don’t want you to touch me.”

She continued, “The constant put down I receive everyday is distracting and would discourage anyone from focusing on their life, which I’m not going to let happen ever again. I’m sick of begging you to change and step up for the family. It’s time to start selling.”

The 16 & Pregnant alum’s accusations come just hours after she announced that her husband, 35, did not come home until 3 a.m. Just one day prior, Jenelle and David got into a back-and-forth battle on social media where she revealed she feels “stuck” in her marriage.

Courtesy of Jenelle Evans/Instagram

“Being around negative energy everyday all day is getting exhausting. I need to force myself to have friends because at this point I’m making myself introverted,” Jenelle shared via Facebook on Friday, August 11.

After David chimed in writing, “Yes get friends, give me space. I like to be alone!” Jenelle responded, “If you like to be alone stop begging me to be around me.”

“I have gave you space when I went alone to the beach this weekend, doing my errands alone. It’s been amazing!” she continued, before David wrote, “Yea and when I give you space all hell breaks loose!”

It appears the North Carolina couple have blocked each other on social media as none of David’s comments from the previous day remain on Jenelle’s posts.

Shortly after their heated exchange, the Read Between the Lines author shared a TikTok, telling fans that “things have not been going [her] way lately.”

“But you know, having a little marital issues and bickering back and forth a lot lately for like a straight week and I like am really exhausted about it,” she said. “Just trying to deal with everything as I can.”

Jenelle and David tied the knot in 2017 after welcoming their daughter Ensley, but briefly separated in 2019 after Jenelle was fired by MTV.

“The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process,” she announced that October. However, just five months later the pair decided to give their marriage another chance.

Neither Jenelle nor David immediately responded to In Touch’s request for comment.